Queen Elizabeth is expected to bestow Prince Harry's patronages on Kate Middleton to fill the gap created by the Duke and Duchess' sudden departure. When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stood aside from their top royal roles, they were deprived of their patronages and honorary titles.

Following Megxit, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle came to the United States last year. They said that they would continue to engage with charities and organizations on behalf of the monarch.

Prince Harry's patronages were removed

The Duke of Sussex disengaged from royal responsibilities last year and now lives in California with his wife, Meghan Markle. According to the Mirror, the Queen took away the couple's titles after they broke from the rest of the family, including Harry's status as a patron of the Rugby Football Union.

Prince Harry had been its vice-patron for six years, beginning in 2010, as a rugby fan, before the 95-year-old monarch gave him the reins in 2016. At the height of the Megxit issue, Queen Elizabeth conducted the draw for the next World Cup in January 2020.

Kate Middleton will now patronize the RFU and Rugby Football League, Duchess of Cambridge, ahead of the League World Cup in England in October. The Cambridges are due to clash when Wales and England face each other in the Six Nations since William holds a similar position at the Welsh Rugby Union.

Per Express.co, the Duchess is known for her competitive nature and love of sports. The Lawn Tennis Association, the All England Lawn and Tennis Croquet Club, SportsAid, and the 1851 Trust are all royal patrons. Queen Elizabeth II holds Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William, in high regard; and they have offered crucial support to the Crown since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left royal life last year.

Megxit saga resulted in disengagement from royal responsibilities

As a patron, the Duchess is expected to support the RFU's "inner warrior" campaign, which attempts to attract more female players to the game. Kate Middleton and Prince William are now enjoying the summer holidays in Norfolk with their three children, Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three.

They'll be seeing the Queen at Balmoral in Scotland in the coming weeks. Last month, Queen Elizabeth visited the Highlands and was expected to stay there until autumn.

In 2016, the 95-year-old monarch gave Prince Harry patronage of the RFL; and in January 2020, during the height of the Megxit scandal, he conducted the World Cup draw. The rivalry between Wales and England in the Six Nations will be felt particularly profoundly in the Cambridge home as Prince William is the Welsh Rugby Union's equivalent.

The Duchess of Cambridge and her family used to schedule their weekends around international rugby matches long before she married Prince William in 2011. Kate Middleton was in England for the 2015 World Cup and in Paris for the 2017 Six Nations match between France and Wales.

"If we lost, my dad would be in a state of despair for the rest of the afternoon, as if he'd actually lost the game," her sister Pippa Middleton said in Vanity Fair magazine in 2014. Following his decision to stand out, Prince Harry's honorary military titles, such as Captain-General of the Royal Marines, which he took over from his grandfather Prince Philip in 2017 after he held the position for 64 years, were revoked.

The Queen's patronage of the National Theatre, which she had for 45 years, was also given to former actress Meghan Markle in 2019. Although the pair has deleted the HRH from their names, it is doubtful that their wedding present Royal titles would be removed as well, as per Cambridge News.

The Duke and Duchess' other patronages are still being discussed, but senior military sources said that the Princess Royal was "nailed on" to become the Royal Marines' first female Captain-General. Like Kate's, Meghan Markle's presence in the job would be a critical impetus behind a campaign to recruit more female commandos - none of the 600 candidates last year were female. The late Duke of Edinburgh held the patronage until 2017, and he was said to be eager for his only daughter to take it.

