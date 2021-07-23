Meghan Markle's estranged father is willing to go to any degree to see his grandchildren, Archie and Lili. He also hopes that the Royal Family would not penalize the children for Meghan and Prince Harry's "poor behavior."

Meghan Markle is facing legal action filed by her father, Thomas Markle, who declared his intention to file a lawsuit in California for his right to see Archie and Lilibet. Thomas Markle stated that he plans to file a petition in California courts in the "very near future" to be able to visit his two grandchildren.

Thomas Markle claims Meghan and Prince Harry are "bad parents"

After a falling out with his daughter in the run-up to her royal wedding with Prince Harry, the Duchess' father has not seen two-year-old Archie Harrison and baby Lilibet Diana since they were born, as per Daily Express.

The estranged father, 77, called the pair "bad" parents and said they made mistakes in parenting their son Archie and newborn girl Lilibet in an explosive interview on Thursday. Thomas Markle told Fox News from his Rosarito, Mexico, home, "I'm hoping Her Majesty the Queen and the people in England will stop and think about the mistakes and bad behavior of their parents."

Due to his tumultuous relationship with his ex-Royal daughter, whom he hasn't seen since before her 2018 marriage to Prince Harry, the former Hollywood lighting director has yet to see his two grandchildren. However, he didn't stop there; he also requested that his granddaughter Lilibet be baptized.

After Prince Harry disclosed he is writing a memoir that would be released next year, Thomas Markle chastised him. The revelation sent shockwaves across the palace, and other members of the Royal Family are waiting to see what bombshell allegations will be made.

Meghan, Prince Harry's tumultuous relationship with the Markles

Following many interviews in recent months, Thomas believes Prince Harry may not have very much to say. Meghan's father also stated that Queen Elizabeth and the Royals would be "welcomed" at his house. Since Thomas admitted to arranging paparazzi pictures in the run-up to the couple's wedding, the father and daughter haven't communicated in nearly three years.

He revealed to Prince Harry that he lied to him about posing for paparazzi pictures to boost his image. Thomas said earlier this year that he apologized "100 times" to Harry and Meghan, but that they still refuse to speak to him. Meghan Markle was asked whether it felt like a "betrayal" when she found out her father was working with the Press during her explosive appearance with Oprah.

Thomas and Samantha most recently lashed out at Meghan when she addressed their public criticisms about her in a CBS interview in March 2021. During the CBS interview, Meghan did not spend much time addressing her connection with her father or half-sister. She complimented her mother Doria Ragland in supplementary footage from the conversation, stating she "stood in silent dignity for four years watching me go through this," referring to assaults from the British media, Thomas, Samantha, and the general public.

The former senior royal said the palace failed to protect her from the attacks. She accused the palace of "perpetuating lies" about her and Prince Harry, citing a tale about her making Duchess Kate weep before her wedding in May 2018. Meghan said that the Duchess of Cambridge made her cry during the interview; while Kate apologized later, the palace did not correct the record.

For years, the Markles have had a strained relationship with the Duchess of Sussex. Per US Weekly via MSN, Meghan's strained connection with her father became even more tense after she gave birth to her son Archie in May 2019 and daughter Lili in June 2021 without notifying him.

During his first marriage to Roslyn Loveless, which ended in 1973, Thomas welcomed Samantha and his son Thomas Markle Jr. In 1979, he married Ragland, a yoga instructor, and Meghan was born two years later. In 1987, Thomas and Ragland divorced.

