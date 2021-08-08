New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's former executive assistant spoke out against the official's alleged sexual harassment amid the ongoing investigations.

Brittany Commisso, who was previously kept anonymous and identified only as "Executive Assistant #1" in reports, is one of 11 women involved in Cuomo's case. The crime was brought by New York State Attorney General Letitia James, who detailed Cuomo's actions that went against state and federal law.

Sexual Harassment Accusations

Despite widespread criticism and accusations, Cuomo has denied all wrongdoings. James' report claims that in 2019 and 2020, the New York governor "engaged in close and intimate hugs" with Commisso on several occasions. The list includes an incident where Cuomo allegedly "reached under her blouse and grabbed her breast."

The documents detailed another incident where Cuomo allegedly put his hand on Commisso's butt while the executive assistant was taking a selfie. During an interview, Commisso said that what the state governor did to her was a crime, arguing he broke the law, CBS News reported.

The executive assistant said she believed she was Cuomo's first victim detailed in the attorney general's report. "I believe that my story appears first due to the nature of the inappropriate conduct that the governor did to me. I believe that he groped me, touched me, not only once, but twice. And I don't think that that had happened to any of the other women," Commisso said.

On Thursday, Commisso became the first of Cuomo's alleged victims to file a criminal complaint against the state governor. On Saturday, Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple said his office was responsible for investigating the case. During the interview, the executive assistant said speaking out about Cuomo's crimes was the right thing to do, arguing the governor should take responsibility for his actions, Fox News reported.

Trump's Perspective

Amid the allegations against the New York governor, many lawmakers are calling for Cuomo to resign from his position. One of them includes Rep. Elise Stefanik, who said the official should resign and immediately get arrested by police. The New York Republican said the 11 female victims deserve swift and definitive justice.

On Sunday, Stefanik said that there should be equal justice under the law, which should not take into consideration a person's authority and power. However, the statements come as hypocritical for some as the Republican supports former President Donald Trump who has at least 19 women accusing him of sexual misconduct, including harassment and rape.

Trump was formerly captured on video discussing his penchant for grabbing women by the p****. Michael Cohen, Trump's one-time lawyer, implicated the Republican in a scheme to pay hush money to a porn actress and a former Playboy model to keep their mouths shut and be quiet about the alleged affairs.

The widespread criticism and accusations did not stop Trump from expressing his perspective of Cuomo's case. During a Thursday night New York fundraiser, the former president said the state governor had "real problems." He also cited three congresswomen who supported the idea of Cuomo resigning from his position, USA Today reported.

