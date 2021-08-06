Social media platforms have become busy with discussions about the prospect of "Trump cards" that former United States President Donald Trump is allegedly asking his supporters to carry.

Many users have shared images of designs for an official Trump card that is supposed to be carried by supporters of the former president. Others have also created memes related to these posts and alternate designs of the cards.

"Trump cards" became the seventh most used phrase on Twitter in the United States as of August 5, 2021, at 8:24 a.m. EDT. Posts that used the phrase got thousands of interactions by Thursday morning.

Official Trump Cards

Two emails regarding "Official Trump cards" were sent by Save America, a joint fundraising committee of Save America, and the Make America Great Again Pac, on August 4. Each of the emails detailed four designs and wrote about the Republican's hopes of letting people who receive the emails be the ones to vote on a final design, Newsweek reported.

The first email noted that the card would be carried by Patriots all around the United States and was a sign of an individual's dedicated support to the movement Save America. It added that Trump was putting his full trust in his supporters. In a follow-up email, Trump's team said they were about to launch the official Trump cards which were reserved for the Republican's most loyal and strongest supporters.

Read Also: Joe Biden Announces Commitment From Auto Industry, Aims 50% of New Cars to Be Electric to Boost Zero-Emission by 2030

The online message also said that the team recently met with the former president inside his Florida office and showed him the four designs for the potential Trump cards. While they planned to only release one design initially, they said that after Trump called the options beautiful, he wanted to let the American people decide which should be used.

However, the emails did not include what exactly entitled a person to ever carry one of the official Trump cards. A link included in the online messages redirected recipients, not to a voting site, but a fundraising page, Business Insider reported.

Design of the Cards

Some have considered the Trump card voting process to be the Republican's latest attempt to raise money from his supporters. On July 26, an email saying signed photos of the New York Republican would be put on sale for $45 each.

Quinnipiac University conducted a recent poll that found 73% of Republican participants believed it was a good idea for Trump to once again run for president of the United States as the next elections will be held in 2024. However, 60% of all the people that were surveyed, including Democrats and Independents, by the university, said another Trump campaign or subsequent presidency would be "bad for the country," People reported.

The first option of the Trump card designs featured a golden bald eagle, the second option sported the U.S. seal on the lower right-hand side, the third option had the country's flag under the words "Trump Offical Card" while the last option only had a simple design printed on a red background.



Related Article: Disney World Replaces Trump Figure with Biden Animatronic, Places Republican in the Back Row

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.