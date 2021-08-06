China is undergoing a significant change by improving the weapons technology of the People's Liberation Army, readying for conflict in the Indo-Pacific. There is an uptick of several navies entering the South China Sea, and most notable is the entry of the HMS Queen Elizabeth, which Beijing warned off earlier.

But Chinese military planners are amid a significant modernization of their forces. Xi Jinping has sanctioned the return of Taiwan, but technological superiority is not in the hands of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). It is crucial to take on the US especially,

the South China Sea, as one of the hottest flashpoints globally, mainly with major navies stepping up operations in the disputed region.

CCP Intends to Win Back Taiwan

As the western and Asian allies do some major pushback against the CCP's interests, China is showing its might as the west shifts against the Chinese regime, reported Express UK.

China is moving up its maritime operations to intimidate Taipei, as it denies the People's Republic of China its prize, the island of Taiwan. Also, they have violated the Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) on numerous occasions on the South-Western coast.

Dr. John Sullivan, an expert in China affairs from the University of Nottingham, captured the island enclave. It needs to improve its weapons to conquer Taiwan and invade it successfully.

Sullivan added that Beijing intends to make the independent island a part of China after it separated itself from the republic. An ever-increasing chance that Taipei will declare independence might prompt a full-scale invasion. There is no doubt the People Liberation Army is readying for conflict to come soon.

Repetitious statements by Beijing about getting back to the island of Taiwan are very redundant; over the flapping lips is investing in advanced military tech. All to counter the weapons the island enclave purchased to defend itself.

Recently the PLA showcased its current weapons to Xi Jinping in a special military parade on its 94th Anniversary.

China Holds Naval Drills as a Show of Might

As a show of might, the PLA Navy had released a video of its three aircraft carriers, the Liaoning, Shandong, and the Hainan, which are crucial to the Chinese strategy in a Taiwan assault, noted the Global Times.

All three aircraft carriers were involved in a naval drill a week ago. The Shandong was in the South China Sea as well, said sources.

The area is one of the resource-rich waters the Communist regime wants to own, even edging out Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Vietnam with valid claims.

Rising tensions arise as the US and UK, as part of a multi-national task force, were threatened with reprisals despite following international law.

Last Wednesday, India joined the fray by sending a guided-missile destroyer and a missile frigate in Southeast Asian waters in the South China Sea cited by the Daily Advent.

The Indian Navy will be part of the wargames with the members of the Quad, together with the three nations, Japan, Australia, and the US. Recently Germany sent several warships to the Soth China Sea after the UK deployment.

One admission by the US is that the PLA has a lead in defense areas, more ships, and has 350 vessels in their Navy. It is a slight conundrum when the small deficit in numbers is more serious.

A warning that its modernization and the People Liberation Army readying for conflict is hard to ignore, as it aspires to supplant the US in 2049. Its rise is dangerous for many nations as it wants to dominate other countries, while the US Navy languishes for now.

