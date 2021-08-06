The kidnap ordeal of Natascha Kampusch that lasted for eight years was one of the publicized abductions. Her experience was uncertain if she would survive it since her captor can do anything to her.

About fifteen years ago, she was on her way to school when someone took her away. Never reaching the intended destination and vanish without a trace, no one knew if she was alive or dead.

But after a fortunate turn of events, she was able to escape the dungeon that was her home until she escaped eight years later.

Terror in a dungeon-like cell

The horror of getting taken away as a ten-year-old and leaving at 18, after eight-year isolation and being free again, is damaging on one's psyche, reported J99 News.

To this day, Kampusch experiences memories of the captive years as a form of post-traumatic stress. Regular weekly visits to her therapist are done to resolve what happened in the past.

In an interview days before the 15th anniversary of her escape, Kampusch recounted what happened while she was a helpless captive of Wolfgang Priklopil, noted Tipspedia.

Priklopil idolized Adolf Hitler and wanted to emulate him. He had an unhealthy interest in the German leader Adolf Hitler, which determine his treatment of his young captive. She added that Priklopil would pretend to be Hitler, and she would be the victim.

While a captive, Kampusch had less to eat, wear almost no clothes, was subjugated, forced heavy labor, and even had her head shaved bald like a Nazi prisoner.

The kidnap ordeal of Natascha Kampusch when abducted by the Nazi idolizing pedophile Priklopil on the way and locked for almost a decade inside a wine cellar in a town close to Vienna.

Read Also: 100-Year-Old Former Nazi Guard Faces Charges as Accessory in Concentration Camp Executions

Kampusch, now 33 and a successful writer and jewelry designer, said it was not a normal abduction. Even after escaping all these years, the horror does not go away.

On March 2, 1998, she was taken suddenly by pedophile Priklopil and stayed trapped until August 23, 2006.

He did not realize that the girl escaped the dungeon, with the noise of a loud vacuum cleaner that left him very mad.

With Kampusch's escape, it means that the police would apprehend him. The following day, he leaped in front of a train and got crushed like a grape. He has chosen death instead of getting caught by the authorities and be humiliated. He knew well that pedophiles are not treated well by fellow inmates.

Natascha cathartically wrote about her terrifying isolation and uncertainty called "3096 Days," which became a hit movie, cited Newsweek.

Oddly, the former captive now is the owner of the house where her ordeal of life and death were not sure for eight years. The house was given to her as payment for her terror as a young girl.

She visits the house once in a while to check on it and said it gives the feeling of 'control' and satisfaction for surviving in 8 years inside it. There is an attachment to the place of her former captivity.

Why didn't she run away?

Kampusch recalls that one of the worst scenes during her captivity was when Priklopil taunted her while wearing only her underwear, with a shaved head. He would open the door and tell her to run, but she would turn back in terror. He brainwashed her and humiliated her to no end, utterly dehumanizing the scared girl.

In a recent interview, Kampush remarked her kidnap ordeal is no better than the present pandemic. It's just like a captive cell, where freedom is lost. But, for her, the terror will never end.

Related Article: Hitler's Weird Stone Henge: Does It Hide Secret Tunnels to Experiment Aircraft Before Modern Prototypes?

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.