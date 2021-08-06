When a family found Nazi artifacts discovered inside a wall, they could not believe what was hidden there all those years. Finding such items is somewhat unusual, especially after ex-Nazis were hunted after the war.

The unnamed German family discovered a Hitler portrait, gas masks with a revolver that was concealed behind the wall. Recent floods had destroyed homes, and this allowed the residents to come across this find.

Sebastian Yurtseven, a history teacher, found the hoard, who was fixing his aunt's house in the western city of Hagen. The stash was barely noticed where it was concealed, but the flood damage the walls that exposed it, reported the Sun UK.

The Wall Concealed the Nazi Artifacts since 1945

The building was formerly a Nazi hideout, and the resident might not have known. Among the findings inside the cavity, at the back of the plate, is a newspaper dated 1945; it was the Westfalenpost.

According to Yurtseven, speaking to local media, it was not expected to attract such hullabaloo! The items were so mundane but were interesting enough to be noticed.

The press said the building used to be the National Socialist People's Welfare Organization (NSV) in wartime Germany. They gave out food and gas masks and helped get children to areas far from military activity.

Yurtseven removed damp plasterboard to show more items hidden for many years, like a knuckle duster, party eagle symbol of the NSV, Hitler's painting, and a manifest of records with pregnant women. All were among the Nazi artifacts discovered.

When the allies broke through on D-Day, some historians said the items hurriedly were dumped in the gap between the two buildings. Later, the US swept through the area and took control of the city in April 1945.

Hagen city archives have taken the historical items, and their staff has them in 12 boxes for examinations.

Both Yurtseven and his aunt were aghast that something like that sat under their noses for so many years. The build was bought in the60's, which had Nazi treasure hidden for years, cited The Times.

A comment from the head of the archive, Ralf Blank, called it a good find because of what was found. The NSV is obscure, and the material it had, also part of the Nazi party with 17 million members in 1943.

When the NSV was active, it replaced the Red Cross and Charities and taught Nazi principles by brainwashing via welfare. To spread Nazism, it would give free meals, medical exams, and vaccinations for children.

In winter, it gave warm clothing to poor people and medical aid for those injured by the allied bombing.

Dr. Blank remarked that it was an important find, especially after few records were left. The material is a good source of what Nazis did at local levels.

Artifacts to be Preserved as Part of German History

The Westphalian Archives Office of the Westphalian-Lippe Regional Association will use the material for further research and keep the treasure in the archive to be preserved, noted the Fuzzy Skunk.

Part of the find is from 1928 will be part of a collection at the Hagen City museum.

If it were not for the flood in North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate, no Nazi artifacts were discovered. Even if the flood caused billions of damages, it gave way to discovering the artifacts that would have been hidden for so many years.

