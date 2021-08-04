Officials say a missing Arkansas mom's "mummified body" was recovered recently inside her daughter's house. After her mother's body wrapped in a newspaper was discovered, Geanee Pike was arrested for financial identity fraud and mistreatment of a corpse.

Police in Arkansas claims they found her deceased mother "mummified" in newspapers inside her house. The police detained her. According to a preliminary report, Gloria Pike, 72, was reported missing by her brother, who lives next door, in July 2021. He added that Gloria had stage four breast cancer, and he hadn't seen her since August 2020.

Authorities discovered Arkansas mom dead, wrapped in newspaper

Gloria Pike, 72, went missing on July 21 as reported by her brother, George Maness. Maness resides in a house next door to Gloria Pike's on the same property. Deputies learned that Maness hasn't seen his sister since August 2020. He stated she was living with her daughter, Geanee Pike, and had stage 4 breast cancer.

According to the complaint, deputies tried numerous times to locate Gloria Pike at her residence in Lincoln but failed. Geanee Pike told Sgt. Autumn Holland, an investigator with the eiSheriff's Office, said that her mother wasn't missing but was with "an unknown friend at an unknown place."

During a search of the Nicewarner Road property, authorities discovered no running water and that human waste and urine were gathered in buckets and jugs throughout the house. Officers found the missing mom's body, later identified as Gloria Pike, on a bed close to her daughter's bedroom near the living room/kitchen area. Gloria Pike's mummified body was wrapped in newspaper, and the newspapers were covered with bedding, as per Arkansas Online.

The mummified body had been wrapped in newspaper, which was covered with bedding, since 2020. The corpse will be sent to the Arkansash State Crime Lab for definitive identification and establishing of the cause and manner of death.

Daughter mummified mom and uses disability payments

Pike denied Holland's request to check inside the residence. Pike also revealed to Holland that she lacked access to her mother's bank account and check card. Holland subpoenaed Gloria Pike's bank account records throughout the inquiry and discovered a transaction on July 27 at the Dollar General Store in Lincoln. Geanee Pike was caught on a security camera using her mother's check card.

The officers used the information to obtain a search warrant for the residence to investigate financial identity fraud. Geanee Pike allegedly told police that her mother died of natural causes in late 2020 but did not report it until the gruesome finding.

The suspect said that her mother owed her money and pledged to pay it back through her Social Security checks. She then reportedly acknowledged gaining access to her mother's bank account after she died, Crime Online reported.

Geanee was arrested on Monday for allegedly abusing her mother's body and continuing to collect her disability payments nearly eight months after Gloria's death. Per Daily Mail, she is being detained at the Washington County Detention Center.

