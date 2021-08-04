Princess Diana and Prince Charles's lavish wedding 40 years ago seemed like the ultimate fairytale. The late Princess looked magnificent in her extravagant gown, and the spectators burst into applause as the newlyweds exchanged a kiss on Buckingham Palace's balcony.

However, it appears that both had reservations about the marriage in the months leading up to their wedding although they had only met a handful of times prior to their engagement. Nearly 40 years after the wedding, it was found out that Princess Diana's bridal shoes had a special message inscribed on them for Prince Charles.

Princess Diana's shoe on her wedding day

According to "Town And Country" magazine, Princess Diana's shoes featured a "C heart D" painted on the bottom, indicating the initial etters of their names "Charles" and "Diana." Because it was hidden behind the gown's 25-foot train, it went unnoticed at the time.

A heart-shaped appliqué was added to the toes of the heels, and the shoe was created with 542 sequins and 132 pearls. While Princess Diana and Prince Charles' married life may not have been perfect, their wedding day was.

The spectacular celebration drew attention worldwide, and everything about this momentous day in British Royal Family history was covered in the media. Princess Diana's wedding gown made her appear like a real-life fairy, and it quickly drew everyone's attention.

Her ivory taffeta gown, created by David and Elizabeth Emanuel, was much discussed in the press, with several editorial pieces devoted to it. Diana's shoe designer, Clive Shelton, told the Daily Mail that the Princess was quite specific about her shoe, requesting a low heel and unique message at the bottom.

Princess Diana was afraid that wearing the high heels would make her appear taller than Prince Charles, who was already 5'10". As a result, she requested that her shoe designers create it without a high heel.

Princess of Wales felt uneasy with Camilla's presence on her wedding day

On this day, July 29, 40 years ago, all eyes were on Lady Diana Spencer as she went down the aisle towards Prince Charles, but the Princess and Prince of Wales' wedding have left an indelible mark. It marked the start of a new era for the British royal family, and it was often characterized as a fairy tale wedding come to reality.

More people watched Diana and Charles' wedding than the moon landing because it was the biggest the royal family has seen since Her Majesty and the late Duke of Edinburgh's wedding in 1947. However, Princess Diana was believed to be growing concerned about her future husband's connection with Camilla Parker Bowles, his then ex-girlfriend.

Per MIRROR, Princess Diana discovered a bracelet in Prince Charles' private secretary Michael Colborne's office only days before her wedding, inscribed with G and F's initials, which stood for Gladys and Fred, the nicknames Charles and Camilla used for each other. So it's understandable that she felt uneasy when she spotted Camilla, who was on the guestlist, seated in one of the pews at St. Paul's Cathedral on the big day.

"Diana told me much later in one of our private conversations that she had felt like a lamb to the slaughter as she walked up the aisle, which was very sad," royal expert Jenny Bond said on the Channel 5 documentary "Charles and Camilla: King and Queen in Waiting."

Meanwhile, Andrew Morton's book Diana: Her True Story included Diana spotting Camilla on the wedding day. Princess Diana remembers a "vivid memory" of seeing Camilla wearing a grey pillbox hat and her son Tom, Prince Charles' godchild, standing next to her on a chair.

Prince Charles had an affair with Camilla in the years after the wedding. In her bombshell Panorama interview with Martin Bashir, Diana alleged, "There were three of us in this marriage." Diana's marriage to Charles broke down by that time, and the two split. Camilla divorced Andrew Parker Bowles, her then-husband, in 1995.

