A "striking" new piece of photographic proof has been provided by a Queensland grandfather who claims he is the Australian son of Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. Simon Dorante-Day has made international news since announcing his royal paternity allegations, which, according to him, result from years of research.

A new photo comparison showing the 55-year-old's son and two photos of The Queen is causing a stir on social media. A picture of Liam Dorante-Day is in the center of the montage, including a portrait of Her Majesty in her younger years on one side and a more current photograph of the Queen on the other.

Alleged Prince Charles, Camila's secret son keeps on posting proof on Facebook

Simon Dorante-Day previously claimed that his eyes and teeth were altered when he was younger to conceal his royal bloodline, and he's now back with what, he claims, is further proof of his royal ancestry. "Uummmm an interesting comparison," the claimed secret son said on Facebook, asking people to see the similarities between his son and the Queen herself, as per JOE.com.



Simon recently shared a photo collage that included a photo of himself next to a photo of Prince William. People have again remarked on Simon's resemblance to his alleged half-brother.

Simon's Facebook page is loaded with postings comparing himself to the royals, eager to point out how similar they all appear. On the other hand, Simon is confident that he was a part of a huge cover-up to keep his status as the Prince of Wales' secret illegitimate child.

He's so sure of his royal claims that he's taken the Duke and Duchess to the Australian High Court to seek DNA tests. You won't be shocked to learn that he has failed to convince the royals to take any tests on three prior occasions.



Simon Dorante-Day says authorities have not taken action

Dorante-Day was born in April 1966 and was reportedly adopted by a family linked to the British Royal family. When he claims the royal couple was originally romantically attached as teenagers, Australian Simon Dorante-Day, 55, is sure he was conceived in 1965, The South African via MSN reported.

Simon Dorante-Day first claimed to be Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles' son in 2016, and now he's dead serious about it. Dorante-Day claims that the appropriate authorities have been aware of his allegation for more than 23 years, which begs the issue of why they haven't taken action.

The engineer, born in the United Kingdom, claims the couple had him when Charles was 17 and Camilla was 18 and that a Royal Household family later adopted him. According to the father-of-nine, his adopted grandparents, Winifred and Ernest, worked as a cook and gardener for Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

They allegedly informed him he was Charles and Camilla's child several times. Per The Sun, he has previously stated that the Royal Family has been suppressing the truth for years.

Princess Diana was even aware of Simon's existence and was ready to expose what she knew before her tragic death in 1997, the Australian grandfather claims. Prince Charles and Camilla, predictably, have not responded to his accusations.

