Kim Jong-un has executed a high-ranking military official for criticizing the dictator's directive to feed the hungry people of North Korea.

A Major General Court-Martialed and Shot Dead

In a recently published article in Express, a North Korean major general was court-martialed and shot dead on July 18. A source told a South Korean newspaper monitoring activities on the north side of the military demarcation line that the execution had taken place.

Plans to establish military rice warehouses for public consumption, according to an unnamed major general who was formerly in command of logistical headquarters at 815 training camp, are "unrealistic" and "an ignorant reality," On July 22, officials issued a "notice" to military commanders detailing instances of "tough judgments," informing them of the execution.

According to the notice, after receiving the order from the governing party, the commander "indiscreetly" claimed that military granaries are experiencing more severe difficulties than the general public's food scarcity. With the nation reportedly in starvation, Kim's directive asked for the military's rice stocks to be freed for public distribution, according to a published article in The Sun.

Major General's Statement Before the Execution

The Major General said, "If they're going to squeeze us while remaining ignorant of the situation in lower-level rear areas, from where on earth are we going to produce all that rice, not sand from the river bed?" according to a published article in Global Circulate.

According to a report, he essentially became a "sectarian" in the eyes of the authorities as a result of his criticism. The authorities are believed to be trying to instill terror by recounting the incidents and emphasizing that anyone who openly opposes party doctrine would not be pardoned, regardless of who they are.

Moreover, even if the rice stockpiles are empty, it is thought that North Korean authorities seek to rectify what they perceive as deteriorating military discipline. Following the Politburo's expanded meeting on June 29, Kim is reported to have discovered exactly how terrible things are with the rice stocks.

Kim Purged Dozens of Officials

In a recently published article in Miami Heat Nation, he is said to have ordered the punishment of high-ranking commanders while also ordering the military's Political Guidance Department and Military Security Command to examine circumstances in lower-level logistical units.

In early July, Kim Jong-Un fired scores of officials for their "disastrous failures" in the face of the country's famine. According to the state news outlet Korean Central News Agency, Kim accused authorities of orchestrating a serious issue that threatens the nation's and people's safety.

One of those fired was a member of the Politburo's highest standing committee, which has just five members, including Kim himself. There is also talk of a "bloodbath" of purges and sackings in the name of removing military sectarianism's ideological poison.

Soldiers are allegedly pondering how killing logistical commanders and transferring officers to political prison camps would address the issue, as well as if authorities will designate everyone as "sectarian" whenever a problem arises.

