After thinking about her fragile connection with her own body, Billie Eilish questioned, "Why do we care?" about body image. Meanwhile, others say the singer claimed she wanted to appear impoverished so she could connect to her followers on social media.

Billie Eilish's Body Image Issue

In a recently published article in EOnline, Billie Eilish, like many others, struggles with body image problems. Her anxieties are amplified on a greater scale, which is the sole difference. "When I'm on stage, I have to detach from the thoughts I have about my body," she said.

Since the beginning of her career, Billie, who rose to fame in 2015 with her song "Ocean Eyes," has resisted the idea that she must wear skintight clothes as a pop star. She "concealed" her figure to the point that when she wears tighter clothes, it typically draws a lot of attention on the internet.

Because of her "bad connection" with her body, the 19-year-old artist says she needs to separate worrying about how she looks from just living in the present. She also said "All I have to do now is detach," according to a recently published article in The Guardian.

Claims That Billie Eilish Wanted to Be Poor to Relate with Her Fans

Some have gone to social media ahead of Billie Elish's new studio album, "Happier Than Ever," to say the singer claimed she wanted to be impoverished so she could connect to her fans. Over the last several years, Eilish has built a sizable fan following and is most known for her first song, "Ocean Eyes," according to a published article in USA Today.

A Facebook post reads "In a new interview, Billie stated that she cried when she got rich and 'wanted to be poor so I can relate to most of my fans,'" which was shared on July 27. Another screenshot of a rumored story accompanies the text, claiming that Eilish still wants to be broke and destitute and that it's "very fun and charming" for her.

Meanwhile, although the Twitter account that made the claim is a hoax, screenshots of the post shared on social media made it seem as if the interview was genuine. The statement is accurate "Billie Eilish Updates" has since been deactivated, but an archive of the page from July 28 reveals that its bio reads, "Your finest source on 7x Grammy Winner, Billie Eilish." I am not affiliated with Billie Eilish in any way. This is a parody account."

Stolen Satire

The article is an example of "stolen satire," in which articles intended as satire and initially presented as such are screenshotted and published in a manner that makes them seem to be genuine news. As a consequence, second-generation post readers are misled.

Finneas, Eilish's 23-year-old brother, said in response to a Twitter user who reported the post that it is clearly false. He also said that he wishes they will identify this account as parody, similar to how the onion is labeled. They don't mind a joke as long as everyone knows it's a joke.

