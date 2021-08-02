Tom Bower, who is penning a royal biography of the Duchess of Sussex, claimed in a piece that the former actress's next goal is to conquer the United States, followed by the rest of the globe.

The column comes ahead of Meghan's 40th birthday celebrations on Wednesday, which are expected to be a modest affair with only approximately 65 guests in attendance. Bower, writing for The Sun, wondered if she would be tempted to advance her political aspirations through a connection with America's Vice President Kamala Harris and the Obamas after she had "seduced" the Royal Family.

Meghan Markle's intention to enter US politics

He suggested that she can run for president as a way to continue her "Crusade for ­Goodness." Her potential candidacy for the top position would need a lot of learning, unending travel, and an iron constitution, according to the biographer, who characterized Meghan Markle as a powerful runner.

Meghan asked voters to resist hate speech before the 2020 US election, which was regarded as a direct criticism of disgraced US President Donald Trump, who stated he was "not a fan" of Meghan. Last year, a friend of the Duchess said that one of the reasons she didn't give up her American citizenship when she married Prince Harry was to keep the door open to a career in politics in the United States.

Meghan Markle's dreams to become a US politician have been given a severe setback by her countrymen, with an overwhelming majority of respondents in a recent survey rejecting the notion. Ahead of Meghan's 40th birthday on Wednesday, 80% of Americans say she should not run for office, while 75% of Britons similarly reject a political career change, as per Express.co.

The findings came from exclusive surveys done in the US and the UK for the Sunday Express, which asked: "Should the Duchess of Sussex get into US politics?" Since meeting with California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom for an hour in October, the former Suits actress has been connected to a political move.

Ronald Reagan and, more recently, Arnold Schwarzenegger, who both served as governors of California, have done well in US politics. There was widespread acceptance for Meghan's status as a working royal, with 60 percent of Britons and 65 percent of Americans believing that she was "a positive role model throughout her time with the Royal Family." The survey, conducted on Thursday by OnePulse, a real-time ­opinion platform, polled 1,000 people in both nations.

Do Meghan Markle, Prince Harry mirror Obamas?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have sought guidance from Barack and Michelle Obama on life outside the Royal Family. They've known Prince Harry for years, and they've bonded through humanitarian and military issues, as well as his inspiring Invictus Games for injured military people and veterans.

Per Daily Mail, Meghan is an excellent fan of Michelle Obama, and she discreetly attended a presentation she delivered in London in 2018. So it's no surprise that Harry and Meghan looked to the Obamas for inspiration as they began their new life in America.

The Sussexes are likewise following the footsteps of the Obamas by embracing podcasts to garner attention. In 2019, the former US President and his wife struck a multimillion-dollar contract with Spotify to create content, and the Sussexes followed suit a year later.

Before coming into the Royal Family, Meghan was outspoken about her liberal political convictions. She made a little attempt to disguise her dislike for Donald Trump during her acting days in Toronto, labelling him "misogynistic."

After being liberated from the royal system last year, she once again raised her voice to get involved in politics. She urged people to vote in the November presidential election, and Prince Harry, who sat alongside her, echoed her sentiments.

Their remarks about the election being the most important in a generation were interpreted as supporting then-Democrat candidate Joe Biden. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry aren't mourning over their former life in the royal bubble and are establishing solid roots in the United States.

In March, the duo used their Oprah appearance to clear the air amid the repercussions from Megxit. They also stated in the explosive interview that they would not be silent in their post-royal lives. Given Meghan's desire to speak up about causes that matter to her, it's no surprise that royal fans have speculated whether she aspires to be a politician and may run for office in the future.

