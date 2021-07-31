A royal expert claims some Royal Family members want the Queen to "disown" Prince Harry after it was revealed that he wants to write a tell-all book in 2022. In response to a comment from one of her YouTube channel followers, Lady Colin Campbell noted that different members of the Royal Family, Palace officials; even the politicians thought the Queen should renounce Prince Harry.

While many have called for the Queen to remove Prince Harry from his royal titles, Campbell, the author of Meghan and Harry: The Real Story, warned her viewers that the problem was not as easy and clear as you might assume. The Duke of Sussex revealed on July 19 that he struck a deal with Random House publishers to write his memoirs in 2022, prompting Lady Campbell's new statement.

Royal family wants to disown Prince Harry

Since leaving The Firm, the Duke of Sussex has made several blistering accusations on the Royal Family and last week revealed intentions to publish a tell-all book in 2022. In March, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they would not be returning to the Royal Family as working members; and the Queen revoked all of their connected patronages, including the Duke's treasured military ties.

Per Express.co, some members of the Royal Family, including politicians, feel the Palace should break all connections with Prince Harry. Meghan and Harry made some bombshell accusations to Oprah Winfrey in March, including claims of racism inside the royal institution, which the Royal Family refuted.

Prince Harry also appeared in an Apple TV series, accusing The Firm of complete negligence after the couple reportedly sought aid after receiving a storm of internet abuse. The Sussexes have also targeted Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William. Prince Harry tells Oprah he is on a "different path" than his brother and says the Duke of Cambridge is "trapped" in the family.

Prince Harry follows Princess Diana's footsteps

Meanwhile, Princess Diana's voice coach said Prince Harry continues his mother's legacy by writing a book. Princess Diana would have gone on to write her book if her life hadn't been cut short, according to Stewart Pearce, a close confidant of Diana's in her last years.

He also claims that the princess, who died in a vehicle accident in August 1997, was given an interview with talk show host Oprah Winfrey before her death. In his reckless yearning for freedom and an "impetuosity" that frequently comes at the price of his safety, Pearce believes Prince Harry resembles his mother, The Sun reported.

Pearce believes that Prince Harry's recent bombshell Oprah interview, which revealed details of his and Meghan's royal experience, is reminiscent of Princess Diana's now-famous interview with Martin Bashir. After 14 years of living under the Firm's "never complain, never explain" mantra, Princess Diana was eager to express her thoughts.

Princess Diana's remarks to Bashir in 1995 astounded the entire globe. She, like her son years later, refused to be silenced, according to Pearce.

She would only commit to a complete tell-all when the moment was perfect, and she believed the most effect could be made for charity, according to Pearce. The voice coach, who wrote "Diana, The Voice of Change," a book about the Princess of Wales, believes the princess and her son have remarkable similarities.

Friends: Prince Harry's memoir is hypocritical

Prince Harry has stated that he will publish a memoir on his life at the end of the year. While some royal fans are ecstatic, others are not so pleased with his decision. Per CheatSheet, rumors say some of Prince Harry's friends think the move is "hypocritical."

When Harry revealed in July 2021 that he planned to release a memoir on his life before the end of the year, royal admirers were taken aback. The prince, who has had a somewhat controversial life, is now ready to share his own story. The memoir will be about who Prince Harry has become, he said. While there aren't many specifics on what he'll address, it's widely assumed that he'll speak extensively on Sussex's royal departure from his viewpoint.

In March of last year, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, left the royal family. Since then, the couple has welcomed a new child and are living happily in California. However, not everyone is pleased that Prince Harry is continuing to benefit from royal surname outside his role as a working royal, as per Cheatsheet.

