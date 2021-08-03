A paramedic has been charged with murder after reportedly shooting one woman and wounding another after a drunken altercation at a Tennessee water park.

Sarah Romine, 31, of Knoxville, shot Angie Russell, 23, and Kelsy Cook, 24, both of Loudon, after a disagreement in the parking lot of the Soaky Mountain Waterpark in Sevierville shortly before 8 p.m. Cook was taken from the parking lot to the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, where she was pronounced dead a few hours later.

Tennessee woman arrested following a shooting incident

Russell was taken to LeConte Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities. An ambulance provider in the vicinity, American Medical Response (AMR), confirmed Monday that the female shooting suspect in the tragic event at the Soaky Mountain Waterpark parking lot was identified.

A Knox County EMT is presently on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of the shooting inquiry. After emergency workers responded to a reported gunshot at Soaky Mountain Waterpark on July 31, Romine was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, numerous counts of aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm while drunk.

Romine is suspected of shooting both victims, according to Sevierville police. Joshua Dannels, 30, of Crossville, the other person suspected in the incident, was also detained and charged with possession of a weapon while drunk. However, officials at the Sevierville County Jail said Dannels was freed on a $2,500 bail, while Romine's bond was set at $350,000, as per WVLT8.

Police said witnesses notified investigators that the suspects were leaving the parking lot via a vehicle. Three individuals were arrested when officers halted the car.

Police think Romine was the shooter and have charged her with second-degree murder, numerous counts of aggravated assault, and possession of a handgun while drunk following an investigation. No charges have been filed against the third suspect, whose identity has not been revealed.

Romine and Dannels were arrested and sent to the Sevier County Jail. Mike Cohen, a spokesman for American Medical Response (AMR) Knox County, told WATE, a local ABC affiliate, on Monday that Romine worked as an EMT for the company and was off-duty at the time of the event.

Read Also: Tech CEO Who Helped Federal Government Against Hackers Found Dead Outside Maryland Home; Son Charged With Murder

Soaky Mountain Waterpark's management released a statement

Cohen also stated that she is presently on unpaid administrative leave, which will last until the local authorities' inquiry is completed. During the shooting, a local lady who did not want to be recognized was at the waterpark with her family. She told WATE that the park was closed until 9.30 p.m. as police looked for the gunman.

Officials stated they couldn't say much more about the incident at this time since the investigation is still in its early stages. On Sunday, the police want to provide additional information to the public.

"The Soaky Mountain management team is committed to safety and is cooperating fully with the Sevierville Police Department as they further investigate the situation," Soaky Mountain Waterpark said in a statement to DailyMail.com.

Soaky Mountain Waterpark's management said in a statement on Sunday morning that they are committed to their customers' safety and that they are "deeply saddened" by the events that transpired in their parking lot after the park closed on Saturday evening. Soaky Mountain Waterpark is in Sevierville, a famous vacation destination near the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Tube rides, tunnels, flumes, and wave and surfing pools are all part of the 50-acre water amusement center. Soaky Mountain Waterpark, according to their website, is a family-friendly facility that opened last month on June 9.

Related Article: Louisiana Groom Arrested on Wedding Night After Shooting a Friend He Accuses of Having Affair with the Bride



@YouTube

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.