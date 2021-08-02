A British hiker's remains were positively identified after a remnant from a person on the Pyrenees trail was found recently after several months. When she disappeared on the Spain and French border, how she just vanished was sudden with a search that yielded nothing.

The 37-year-old Esther Dingley was walking solo on the said border on November 22 but never heard of again. Whether her going missing was caused by foul play or pure accident is not yet determined.

An announcement by Charity LBT Global which represents the hiker's family, said the bones found off-trail was at this moment verified in a DNA match.

Esther Dingley's family bothered by her disapperance

Both the victim's family and her boyfriend, Daniel Colegate, mother, Ria Bryant, said the disappearance bothered them. They added it struck them. Esther was gone beyond words, reported the Independent.

When the information about the DNA testing of the bones was finally sorted out, and it was confirmed that it belonged to the missing woman.

The remains of Esther Dingley, a British woman who went missing while hiking alone in the Pyrenees mountains eight months ago, have been found, according to an international support group for missing person cases.https://t.co/ejYflPvUDx — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 30, 2021

Since her November 22 disappearance, the aggrieved family was hoping to see her alive after many months. Despite the fact, more days passed and nothing was heard of the missing hiker, finding the bones were probably the last step before the confirmation.

Based on authorities' reports, only one bone was found on the mountain. Her belongings like gear or items had simply vanished as well. Searches for clues of anything that happened was a big zero.

Even after the confirmation of Esther Dingley's remains, the will continue searching for her belongings. It might indicate the circumstances of the awful happening, noted News Sky.

The LBT Global groups support those with families who are missing in action and not seen after a while. They added the probe is just starting, and anything can happen; results will take time.

According to Matthew Searle, the chief executive of LGBT Global, her death was not the wanted result. He added that it's terrible news for Dingley's loved one, despite the search and Daniel's drive to find her, only to find out later that she is already deceased.

Time with boyfriend Colegate proves Dingley's not accidental death

She met him at Oxford University and was going all over Europe in a camper van starting 2014. They left Durham when the boyfriend nearly died from an infection

The victim is used to hiking, and the last picture she sent to Colegate is on the top of the Pic de Sauvegarde on the France-Spain border, said sources, cited BBC.

Travelling solo in a campervan while Daniel was in France Gascony, he was house sitting on a farm while waiting for her return after a month. When they last spoke, he added that the hike she was on would last before turning back.

On the day she went missing, it was a hike from Benasque, Spain, on a Saturday. He added that Ms Dingley had planned to spend the night at Refuge de Venasque in France on a Sunday. She was expected to return on November 25.

Missing on November 22 and never seeing Esther on the 25th, Daniel set out to look for her from the last known location. He said that she did not die accidentally. Hiker Esther Dingley's remains were found in the Port de la Glere mountain pass and gives conclusion to the long time search.

