The Taliban group is continuing its advances in Afghanistan, moving forward and taking over some of the region's largest cities, attacking busy transit hubs and placing themselves deeper into the front lines for the first time in nearly two decades after they were overthrown.

On Saturday, Taliban fighters allegedly launched rockets targeting airports in Kandahar and Herta, two of Afghanistan's largest cities and busiest economic centers. Officials reported that the devastating assaults disrupted commercial travel in the areas as Herat continued to allow flights in and out of the area.

Advancing in Afghanistan

Massoud Ahmad Pashtun, the chief of Kandahar airport, said he heard a large explosion shortly before the room he was in started shaking. The official said that three rockets landed seconds after each other and caused damage to one of the runways of the airport.

The recent attacks may become a potential turning point for the conflict within Afghanistan. The Taliban previously confined their attacks in rural areas or smaller cities that were contested. Millions of civilians are at risk in attacks similar to the ones conducted on Kandahar and Herat, the Washington Post reported.

Authorities initially reported that the rockets came from the eastern side of the city, where many Taliban forces have made their advances. The deteriorating security situation in the region has caused Pashtun to fear potential attacks in the coming days. American officials also opted to remove an antimissile system that protected the area within the airport during the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Kandahar.

Afghan officials said their forces were quickly gaining control of strategic buildings in the western areas around Herat city. Authorities have warned residents to stay within their homes to avoid the risk of getting caught in crossfires. The Taliban has captured more than half of all Afghan territory in recent weeks, including border crossings with Iran and Pakistan, NBC News reported.

Control of Areas in the Country

While the Taliban controls the majority of the Helmand province, Lashkar Gah, the Afghan military, has bolstered its forces in the city on Saturday, including special forces. The army also launched airstrikes against Taliban positions.

The area has strategic routes in all directions, including a highway lodged between Kandahar and Herat. The region is also connected to important agricultural areas to the south of the city. Since 2001, the Taliban has not occupied any part of the capital after they were overthrown.

Government officials fear the loss of Lashkar Gah to the Taliban group, which would mark the first of 34 provincial capitals to be taken by the insurrection group. Taliban forces have surrounded many other areas as they also have control over several major highways across the war-torn country.

One Lashkar Gah journalist reported that the Taliban had control over the ninth district as they continued to fight Afghan forces in the first and seventh districts. The Afghan military currently only has control over one district.

Late Saturday, the 215 Corps tweeted that 51 Taliban members were killed; and 40 others were wounded during an encounter on the outskirts of the city. The incident came as heavy fighting between the two groups continued to escalate, CNN reported.



