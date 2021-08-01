At least 3 people were reported dead and 15 others were injured during a bloody mass shooting in New York, including an incident outside a Queens laundromat that injured at least 10 people, police said.

Law enforcement said that the shooting in Corona started after a group of men pulled up outside the Audubon Avenue laundromat. The suspects were allegedly riding models at around 11:10 p.m. and suddenly began shooting while a second group returned fire.

Bloody New York Mass Shootings

Sources said that the firefight resulted in 10 people getting injured, including seven bystanders and reputed gang members. One of the victims was a 42-year-old woman who was shot on her left arm and a 58-year-old woman who was shot in the stomach. Police also said that a 78-year-old man was hit in his torso and hand.

Overnight, other shootings resulted in the death of three people, including a man who was shot in the chest by a suspect riding a black four-door sedan in Crown Heights at around 4:50 a.m. Officials quickly transported the victim to the Kings County Hospital but were later pronounced dead, the New York Post reported.

Police reported another victim was shot multiple times at around 4:30 a.m. outside a Dunkin' in Canarsie by two suspects who quickly fled the scene after the shooting. The victim was a 32-year-old man who was later pronounced dead after being transported to the Brookdale Hospital.

Read Also: Joe Biden's New COVID-19 Vaccination Policy Prompts Push Back From His Previous Election Supporters

Late Saturday evening, at least 10 New York City residents were injured during a mass shooting whose ages range from 19 to 72 years. The victims were reportedly being treated in local hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries, the New York City Police Department said.

The incident occurred at around 10:38 p.m. on Saturday when police responded to multiple 911 calls about gunfire. Assistant Chief Galen Frierson of the NYPD's Patrol Borough Queens North said that preliminary reports alleged two male suspects were heading eastbound on the sidewalk on the north side of 37th Avenue from 97th Street while showing off firearms. The report added the two men quickly fired into the crowd, firing numerous shots before riding their scooters and fleeing the scene, CNN reported.

Future of Gun Violence

The incidents come after New York City declared a state of emergency earlier this month amid the surge of gun-related violent crimes in the United States. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the process in an attempt to bolster law enforcement presence in cities where shootings have been on the rise.

Cuomo's announcement will reallocate additional resources in crime-ridden areas to support crime prevention in those regions. The state has also established a new gun-violence prevention office within the Health Department, which would require police agencies to better report where the shootings are occurring and form a council that would discuss how to reduce gun violence.

The Democratic governor has since said that New York's future will depend on its ability to respond to gun violence and to reduce the numbers. Cuomo noted that the crimes have largely impacted communities of color, saying it was a "statewide problem," USA Today reported.



Related Article: Suspect Admits He Beheaded Minnesota Woman As She Tries to Break Up With Him; Girlfriend Had Heartbreaking Letter

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.