Americans have expressed their anger and frustration as the U.S. eviction moratorium expired, leaving many citizens at risk of being kicked out of their homes amid a deadly surge of the coronavirus.

One Democratic lawmaker camped outside Capitol Hill to protest against the threat of residents being kicked out of their homes. Many officials expressed their criticism of United States President Joe Biden's inaction that allowed the moratorium to expire last Saturday.

Expiration of Eviction Moratorium

Many politicians argued that the Democratic leader called on Congress to provide a last-minute solution to the problem. The possible political division between the American president and his party brought about by the oversight could have significant, long-term effects on Democrats.

On Sunday, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the representative for New York City, said that Democrats had to be blunt about the president after the expiration of the moratorium. She said that she and others could no longer, in good faith, blame Republicans when Democrats are the ones who control the majority.

Ocasio-Cortez and other Democratic politicians joined Rep. Cori Bush, who camped outside the Capitol, on Saturday evening until Sunday. Bush said he was adamant about staying outside the building until something changes despite the House already leaving for its August recess, the Associated Press reported.

Other countries have imposed similar measures to prevent renters from losing their homes amid the COVID-19 pandemic that threatens to spread among homeless people. Such countries, which include Britain, Spain, and Australia, have handled the process differently.

Some nations are rolling back the measures, which resulted in many housing advocates arguing that millions of Europeans will have no home in the coming months. In the UK, Westminster extended a ban that prevented businesses from being evicted in mid-June despite being behind on rent that would last until March 2022. The moratorium was scheduled to expire at the end of August.

What Happened in Other Countries?

The British government was forced to extend the moratorium as the COVID-19 pandemic continued, pressuring businesses to contribute to the country's economy. However, officials did not extend the moratorium that banned eviction of residential tenants, letting it expire on May 31 in England and on June 30 in Wales. On the other hand, Scotland has allowed the measure to continue in hard-hit areas until at least March of next year. In Northern Ireland, landlords are required to provide a 12-week notice before being able to evict a tenant through September, the Washington Post reported.

Spanish officials extended an eviction moratorium that guaranteed vulnerable people, including dependents, sexual violence victims, or minors, to be free of eviction until at least the end of October. The government has also allowed tenants to apply for rent reduction under the measure.

In Australia, the government announced a six-month transition period that would allow tenants to adjust their finances to be able to pay for rent. However, many housing advocates have argued that the time was not enough, calling for additional protections.

Leo Patterson Ross, CEO of the Tenants' Union of New South Wales, said officials were particularly concerned about the rate of debt that residents were accumulating. He said the problem lies when people struggle to find a new home.

