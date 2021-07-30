Whitening your teeth at home can be a daunting task if you're just trying it out for the first time. But getting pearly white teeth for that gorgeous smile doesn't have to be difficult or stressful. While there are many ways to clean your teeth and make them shine, a lot of these methods are simple enough for anyone to do at home.

There are a lot of causes for discoloration of a person's teeth, and identifying which teeth whitening method works best for you and your situation is crucial. Asking your dentist is a good initial step in understanding which treatments are safe and effective for your condition. You can take a look at these simple and easy at-home teeth whitening methods that work wonders and decide which one is best suited for you.

At-Home Teeth Whitening Kit

At-home teeth whitening kits are simple to use and are usually hassle-free products that only take up a few minutes of your time every day. One product by Luelli is the Teeth Whitening Kit Bundle that includes both the Teeth Whitening Kit with LED Accelerator Lights and Teeth Whitening Gel Syringe Refill Pack.

This teeth whitening method offers a simple and quick process that lasts for about nine uses for about 15 to 20 minutes per use. The product contains 35% carbamide peroxide which helps clean teeth and makes them whiter.

Teeth Whitening Toothpaste

If your teeth are relatively cleaner than most but you are still worried about surface stains, then teeth whitening toothpaste is a good deal. These products contain special abrasives and polishing or chemical agents that effectively remove dirt.

The process is just the same as brushing your teeth normally with regular toothpaste, as these products usually have only finer ingredients, meaning they won't have too much of a negative effect on your teeth.

Hydrogen Peroxide

Hydrogen peroxide is a natural bleaching agent that has the secondary effect of killing bacteria inside your mouth. With many teeth whitening products using this chemical, you also have the option of using it yourself. However, you should take care not to use too high of a concentration to avoid damaging your teeth and gums, as per HealthLine.

Whitening Rinses

Similar to mouthwash, you gargle using whitening rinses to clean your teeth and give them that pearly white glow, but they also freshen your breath. These products also remove dental plaque and help prevent gum disease.

The recommended process is to allow the liquid to swish around inside your mouth for 60 seconds two times a day. Afterward, you should brush your teeth to clean off any remaining dirt.

Over-the-Counter Whitening Strips and Gels

Another simple and effective method for teeth whitening is using whitening strips and gels that you apply to your teeth for a set amount of time. These products are also more effective than many other teeth whitening methods due to containing ingredients that also lighten the color of your teeth.

You apply whitening gels directly to the surface of your teeth using a small brush two times a day for two weeks. After a few days, expect to see significant results and color changes which last for about four months. On the other hand, whitening strips are coated with a peroxide-based whitening gel that you apply to your teeth for 30 minutes two times a day for two weeks.

