Have you ever observed that your teeth seem bright and white following a dental cleaning but then get dull and yellow over time? Plaque, a filmy material made up of bacteria, is responsible for the yellowish hue. Plaque builds up above and below the gum line on your teeth. It may be unattractive, but if it isn't removed, it may cause harm to your teeth and gums.

Dental Calculus

Even individuals with the most meticulous dental hygiene regimens have germs in their mouths. Plaque, a sticky material that adheres to teeth, gums, and all the areas between, is formed when this bacterium mixes with proteins and food leftovers.

Dental calculus affects the majority of people globally, according to the National Library of Medicine. So, what's the big deal about it? While not all bacteria are harmful, the bacteria carried by plaque may harm your teeth' enamel, causing cavities, irreversible tooth decay, and even gum disease.

As you may know, the presence of calculus indicates a long-term build-up of plaque on your teeth, which may lead to gum irritation and, ultimately, tooth damage. Failure to eliminate this build-up may lead to poor breath as well as more serious dental problems, such as receding gums or gum disease, in the future.

Ultrasonic Dental Calculus Plaque Remover

Plaque deposits on your teeth are easy to recognize. Simply dissolve a few drops of food coloring in water, gargle, and spit out. The bright liquid will stick to your teeth, drawing attention to any plaque patches that may be present.

Dental ultrasonic technology is used to eliminate dental calculus. Easily and efficiently remove teeth stains, dental calculus, dental plaque, and tooth debris. It uses Sonic technology, which has a vibration frequency of 36 kHz and over 2 million times per minute of resonance.

In a published article on its website Luelli, the Dental Calculus Plaque Remover has three cleaning modes, a medical-grade cleaning head, a tip for cleaning between teeth, and a falt tip for cleaning the teeth pick from, depending on your requirements. The most significant thing is that it also has a built-in LED light and a 10-minute auto-timer.

However, it is important to take note that patients with hematological diseases, such as hemophilia, are not permitted to use this device. This device is not allowed to be used by patients who have cardiac pacemakers. Patients with heart problems, pregnant women, and children should only use it after consulting with a medical practitioner.

Brushing your teeth at least twice a day is perhaps the most well-known method of dental maintenance. While brushing your teeth with a regular soft-bristled brush is sufficient, electric toothbrushes have been proven to decrease plaque build-up on teeth.

Tartar is formed when plaque on your teeth mixes with minerals in your saliva to create a hard deposit. Calculus is another term for tartar. Tartar, like plaque, may develop above and below the gum line. Tartar creates an ideal environment for plaque bacteria to flourish, enabling them to proliferate rapidly.

