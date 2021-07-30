"The X Factor," Simon Cowell's singing contest show, is going off-air after 17 years. ITV has confirmed the cancellation of the show.

Cowell, 61, created the show, and it initially premiered in 2004. In the course of the show, fifteen seasons and 445 episodes have been broadcasted. The final season went on air in 2018.

History of "The X Factor"

Cowell became a part of the panel of judges for seasons one to seven, then returned as a judge for seasons 11 to 15.

The series discovered popular musical acts, including One Direction and Little Mix. Numerous celebrities have been involved in "The X Factor." They either served as live performers or part of the judging panel.

However, through the years, its popularity had simmered down, reported The Herald.

Simon Cowell's New Venture

The conclusion to the show comes as Cowell prepares to initiate a new series named "Walk The Line," a musical game show.

British media rumors claim that Cowell himself was axing his most popular reality show. The talent show made Cowell a household name across the globe, reported Billboard.

Under a negotiation Cowell signed with ITV in 2019, the talent show was initially slated to come back for a 16th season. However, the plans have been altered as the two parties focus on other projects.

The format of Cowell's new talent reality show will see musical acts perform on stage. It will have a panel of judges led by him.

The top two performers of the night will then make an important choice in their bid to be crowned champion: To walk the line and compete more or bring home the cash prize.

Read Also: Man Admits Defrauding Chinese Singer Kris Wu, Pretends to Be Sexual Assault Accuser's Lawyer

More History of the Show

Fremantle and Syco Entertainment produced the show. It went on to become one of the biggest shows on British television and led the rating game. A franchise was aired in the United States on Fox, reported Deadline.

Judges in the show mentor the contestants as they clamor for the vote of the UK. The judges include Louis Walsh, Sharon Osbourne, and Nicole Scherzinger. It was produced by Syco Entertainment, Cowell's own production company, and Fremantle's Thames banner.

"The X Factor" was initially launched as a seat filler for "Pop Idol." The latter ran between 2001 and 2003. "The X Factor" became relatively the largest reality franchise globally as it was adapted as a format in numerous countries.

The ratings of "The X Factor" started waning from 2010 to 2018 when its rating began diminishing by over 50%. It went down to 5.2 million from 17.2 million views. According to a source, there is a possibility it could return in 2023, but others remarked it would be impossible in the United Kingdom.

The network declared in February last year, "The X-Factor" would be undertaking a hiatus but would make a comeback in 2021. Many months later, Director of Television at Kevin Lygo divulged at the virtual Edinburgh TV Festival that there was no reassurance that the reality series would make a comeback.

Related Article: Prince Harry's Tell-All Memoir Does Not Concern the Royal Family, Palace Releases No-Comment Remark

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.