Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger called out other members of the 'Grand Old party' (GOP). He declared they need to deny those that promote conspiracies regarding the Jan. 6 US Capitol attack.

Kinzinger stated that he agreed to play a role on the select committee due to his curiosity about what transpired that day. He also would like to deliver factual information to the public "free of conspiracy" and remarked that he wants citizens of the United States to find the committee credible.

Also, according to Kinzinger on Tuesday, he is unperturbed by the "petty" behavior of a number of his fellow GOP members. An increasing number of Republican lawmakers would like House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to penalize GOP Rep. Liz Cheney and Kinzinger for complying with the invitation of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to serve the House Select Committee probing into the attack.

Kinzinger Gets Emotional

The Illinois GOP member also choked up as he lauded the policemen who contributed to combatting the Trump supporters mob that rampaged upon the US Capitol.

According to the United States Air Force veteran, as he addressed police officers amid the initial hearing held by the House select committee probing into the incident, "You guys may feel, individually, a little broken... But you guys won. You guys held. Democracies are not defined by our bad days. We're defined by how we come back from bad days," reported Business Insider.

As one of two GOP members having a role in the select committee, Kinzinger on Tuesday had a tearjerker opening statement in which he criticized members of the Republican party and celebrated the courage of the police officials who combatted rioters for hours. The Illinois GOP member also spoke of the need for Republicans to take an honest look at the unprecedented Jan. 6 event, reported Yahoo News.

No to Partisan Fight

Kinzinger admonishes that the situation could not continue to be a "partisan fight."

He added that although he is a conservative, in order to recuperate from the damaging aftermath of the day, they need to call out the facts, reported CNN.

Kinzinger stated he has one mere priority in partaking in the contested committee: to defend democracy.

He said if people would like to get "petty," it is fine with him. He believes that it is depicted more not so much on the situation at hand but the people.

He also took a swipe at his fellow GOP members over their attempts to downplay the US Capitol siege and dismiss the investigation as a partisan pretense. He said they are still not aware of the exact details of what transpired. The reason: He remarked that several Republicans had treated the situation as a mere another partisan fight, which he deemed as "toxic" and disfavor to the policemen and their families.

