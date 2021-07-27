President Joe Biden is not in the most convenient place on immigration as one note; he faces mounting pressure from supporters who want the administration to invest more political capital on developing an avenue to citizenship for the 11 million undocumented immigrants of the United States and to stop rejecting asylum-seekers.

On the second note, detractors would like for him to do more to halt the largest series of migrants arriving at the southern border of the US in recent history. Border agents are estimated to be 6,300 encounters with migrants daily in June.

According to the Department of Homeland Security on Monday, the current administration is looking to accelerate expatriation for a number of migrant families who walk past the US-Mexico border.

New Procedure

Some families will now be imposed the immediate plan of action known as "expedited removal." It enables immigration officials to remove a person without a hearing.

Border agents are estimated to have 6,300 encounters with migrants daily in June 2021. It is due to this situation that the president on Monday discussed with the biggest Latino advocacy organization in the US, UnidosUS.

The new procedure will be applicable to families who are not quickly expelled under a pandemic-connected border guideline.

A number of the president's supporters, including the National Immigration Forum's Ali Noorani, were looking for his speech to be directed at not his sheer scope of the base but more comprehensive towards Americans. This is to persuade concerned voters regarding migration yet acknowledge the worth of immigrants in their respective communities, reported Houston Public Media.

Read Also: Joe Biden Heckled at Virginia Rally, Says "It's Not a Trump Rally"

This is the most recent manifestation of the current administration's circumspection over migrants making their way to the US southern border. When Biden was asked regarding the "don't come" advisory of Vice President Kamala Harris directed at migrants, Biden retold during a CNN town hall the previous week that they must not come. He added the administration is making efforts to tackle relocation's root causes, reported CNN.

The Danger Posed by Crossing the US-Mexico Border

According to the DHS' statement, bypassing inspection at channels of entry or trying to cross into the US between channels of entry is the wrong direction to arrive at the US.

The department added in the statement, "These acts are dangerous and can carry long-term immigration consequences for individuals who attempt to do so. The Biden-Harris Administration is working to build a safe, orderly, and humane immigration system, and the Department of Homeland Security continues to take several steps to improve lawful processing at ports of entry and reforms to strengthen the asylum system," reported KTEN.

According to the Rio Grande Valley's Border Patrol chief, Brian Hastings mentioned seizing of over 20,000 migrants in the course of one week in the Rio Grande Valley. In the past few months, migrant families being arrested have been more common.

Related Article: Pro-Life Catholics Criticize Joe Biden's Appearance at Catholic University; Cincinnati Auditor Terms Him "Most Pro-Abortion President"

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.