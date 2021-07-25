Dr. Anthony Fauci warned on Sunday that the United States is going in the "wrong direction" as COVID-19 infections spread throughout the country due to unvaccinated individuals.

Fauci Warns Amidst the Increasing New Numbers of COVID-19 Cases

Dr. Anthony Fauci said on CNN's "State of the Union" that He is not so sure it would be the worst-case scenario, but for him, it is not going to be good. He also added that the country is going in the wrong direction in its fight against the new variant of COVID-19.

Fauci also presented a model projecting that if vaccination rates do not increase, the country may see 4,000 virus-related fatalities every day. Fauci claims that the nation has the "tools" to "bend" the model's projected trajectory, using vaccines as an example. Vaccines have been shown to be effective against serious illness.

However, 50 percent or half of the population is not completely immunized. That is a critical issue, especially with novel variants like Delta, which have the unique ability to travel quickly and readily from person to person, according to a recently published article in New York Post.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention May Update its Mask Guidelines

Top health officials in the Biden administration are having "preliminary discussions" on whether vaccinated individuals should wear masks in public again. The discussions are in their "preliminary stages," according to The Washington Post, and the outcome may be as simple as a new message from senior White House officials.

Officials warned that any new official advice would have to come from the CDC and that the White House has adopted a hands-off approach with the agency to ensure that scientists' work is not hampered. However, the high-level talks indicate a fresh emphasis on what controls may need to be restored to limit the spread of the delta variant throughout the administration.

According to two individuals involved with the discussions, one proposal floated by some authorities is to require all Americans to wear masks when vaccinated, and unvaccinated persons mingle in public areas or inside, such as malls or movie theaters.

CDC Director Says Pandemic Among the Unvaccinated

In a recently published article in Yahoo News, Dr. Rochelle Walensky has said many times that this is a pandemic among the unvaccinated and that this is a problem that mostly affects the unvaccinated, which is why they are out there almost begging the unvaccinated to be vaccinated.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 30 states have failed to vaccinate at least half of their population completely. The daily average of individuals being completely vaccinated was the lowest it has been since the end of January as of Friday.

Some local health authorities have given tougher mask advice than their federal colleagues to halt the increase in cases. In most circumstances, the CDC still believes that fully vaccinated individuals are safe without masks. All forms of the COVID-19 vaccination, including the Delta variant, substantially decrease the risk of severe COVID-19 symptoms, although infection is still possible.

