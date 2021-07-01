Facemasks are becoming a much less frequent accessory in the United States as a result of government advice that they are generally unnecessary after a person has been vaccinated. However, WHO offers a different advice.

WHO's Stand on the Continous Wearing of Facemasks

In a recently published article in the USA Today, the World Health Organization has advised that even those who have been vaccinated continue to wear masks; and Los Angeles health authorities have advised that everyone, whether vaccinated or not, needs to wear masks indoors due to worries about the delta coronavirus strain.

Meanwhile, according to Dr. Eric Topol, founder and director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute in La Jolla, California, a vaccinated individual who is not immunocompromised is safe to travel without a facemask in the United States.

Additionally, Dr. Monica Gandhi, infectious disease epidemiology at the University of California, San Francisco, stated that vaccines available here are effective against recognized variations, including the delta.

Read Also: CDC's New Masks Guidance Leaves States, Businesses Scrambling; Agency Claims Decision Is Based on Science

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Guidance on Facemasks

According to a published article in the MSN News, vaccinated individuals do not need to wear a mask unless on flights, buses, or public transportation, or in medical settings, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "This nation, where our cases are still on the decrease," Gandhi remarked, "should not change and is unlikely to change."

The health agency also added that the World Health Organization took a different choice since its target audience is different. The WHO offers suggestions for the world where less than 10% of the population in many nations has ever received a single shot.

Gandhi explained that the WHO is issuing guidelines for areas with high rates of community transmission and low vaccination rates since the unvaccinated are more likely to come into contact with the virus and develop a breakthrough illness.

CDC Director Released a Statement

In a recently published article in TODAY, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky remarked, "Here in the United States, we're fortunate. We have three vaccines that we know are safe and effective. We have two-thirds of the adult population that is fully vaccinated and really quite protected from the variants that we have circulating here."

She also added that in certain parts of the nation, approximately a third of the population has been vaccinated. They have a poor rate of immunization. There are other places where illness is more prevalent. She also pointed out that this is the reason why there are different policies.

Meanwhile, because of the fast-spreading delta variant, which accounts for half of the cases in Los Angeles County, authorities advised individuals to wear masks even after receiving their vaccinations.

The Los Angeles County of Department Public Health said Monday that everyone should concentrate on maximal protection until everyone understands how and to whom the delta variant is spreading.

Furthermore, with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which is virtually identical to Moderna, vaccination efficacy against hospitalization was comparable to that observed with alpha, Gandhi said, with 94 percent after the first dose and 96 percent after the second. Johnson & Johnson's vaccination is likewise quite effective.

Related Article: Fauci Claims Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines Effective Against Indian Variants; Admits He Still Wears Mask



@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.