Jennifer Aniston's dating life always makes headlines in tabloids. However, in the course of the past three years since her divorce from former husband Justin Theroux in 2018, she has had a long break from new love interests. The majority of the public is rooting for a reunion with her other former husband, Brad Pitt. However, a new romantic partner is being named, whom the people in the entertainmengt world are already familiar with.

"The Morning Show" actress is reportedly may have found love again in Gabriel Aubry, Halle Berry's ex-husband. The two were seen to be dating.

Doing Things Differently

According to a source, she is very happy to be "having fun" again. However, for this time, she is trying out a different approach. Do not expect the pair to make any public appearances yet.

The Canadian-born model and Aniston have reportedly been spending time together. This was after the A-lister spent more time with her female friends and her dogs instead of being linked to anyone. Aniston will have to deal with strong media and public interest in her love life once more.

Aniston is reportedly loosening up to the idea and giving in to casual dating now with 44-year-old Aubry, reported She Knows.

It was not made apparent how Aniston clicked with Aubry. The source remarked the reason behind their allegedly coming to terms with each other. According to the insider, Aniston finds it favorable that she could enjoy and be free from expectation or judgment, reported Ace Showbiz.

The source added, "What's most important to her right now is enjoying herself on a spontaneous level -- and that applies to every aspect of her life," reported Daily Soap Dish.

Aubry was seeing actress Halle Berry between 2005 and 2010. They met at a runway show for Versace. In 2008, they had a daughter named Nahla, which was a few years before their separation.

The source said Aubry is a great match for Aniston as he is a laidback and sensitive guy who will keep things on the downlow. Aniston could feel safe knowing that what transpires behind closed doors are kept out of the radar.

For Aubry, the insider continues that he is physically perfect for Aniston. His eyes are a big feature for her, and she likes boys with a deep tan and blonde hair. Some people even think Aubry resembles Pitt.

Berry has recently criticized Aubry publicly for the amount she pays him as financial aid to their child. Aubry has yet to respond to her remarks. He just might possess the privacy Aniston would like as she wades through her dating choices due to his limited media engagements with Berry.

The source expounded it concerned her that people would think she was generally lurching from one failed relationship to the other or she was lonely. Instead of exclusively dating like she did with former partners John Mayer and Vince Vaughn, she has currently opted to keep her dates private and low-key.

