"Someone Like You" crooner and NBA super-agent Rich Paul on Saturday ignited rumors of dating by sitting together at NBA Finals Game 5. Brian Windhorst from ESPN directly referred to Adele as Paul's romantic partner.

According to Windhorst in his podcast, "Rich Paul, [LeBron James'] agent, brings his girlfriend to the game . His girlfriend is Adele. Rich Paul is at the game with Adele," reported Page Six.

First Public Appearance as a Couple

The Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Adele attended the game in Phoenix, Arizona. Most of the early coverage of her presence underscored her style and appearance. However, attention is currently being directed at her companion. Is the speculation true that the "Hello" singer is officially in a new relationship?

Her new "relationship" is reportedly one that will pique the interest of NBA fans. Paul is a close friend of LeBron James and has become one of the most high-profile NBA agents.

Announcer Windhorst stated the pair are very much in a relationship. He added the basketball game was their initial public appearance as an official couple. He said their attendance will make tabloid headlines, particularly in England, reported In Style.

In March, the Grammy award-winning artist officially settled on a divorce from charity CEO Simon Konecki following the couple's separation in 2019. After they were married in 2016, Adele and Konecki's relationship was highlighted by the birth of their son in 2012.Meanwhile, Paul, the Klutch Sports Group founder, was reportedly dating jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer two years ago, reported The Grio.

The public appearance comes two months after it was reported that the agent of LeBron James was "hanging out" with a "major pop star. It appears now that this is the identity of the unnamed artist.

Lebron James was also in attendance of Game 5 to support good friend Phoenix Suns' Chris Paul.

Adele, Paul Yet to Set the Record Straight

Adele and Paul have not yet official confirmed that they are a couple.

During the game, she was reportedly photographed getting cozy next to Paul. However, there were no apparent PDA signs to indicate a romantic relationship.

She was also spotted last week with another rumored boyfriend, UK rapper Skepta.

Other than Skepta, with whom she was witnessed on a San Bernadino shopping trip -- particularly at a discount Prada store, Adele has also been rumored tto have dated Harry Styles and Drake in 2020. Since October, Skepta and her had been linked to each other. However, Adele claimed she was single and took great pains to dismiss such rumors.

Also, Paul appeared in the background of photos a fan furtively took of Adele hugging Lil Wayne backstage. Paul also follows the singer, alongside 39 million people, on Instagram.

In May last year, Adele made headlines when she posted a photo to celebrate her birthday, showing off a remarkable weight loss.

