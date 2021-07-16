John Mayer's most recent album "Sob Rock" was released today on July 16. To celebrate the new album, we look back on the woman he had been romantically associated with (and they are plenty of them).

According to Mayer, he did not want to create a "'costume" record. With "Sob Rock," he was looking to update the sounds of Lionel Richie, U2, Paula Abdul, and other late-'80′s stalwarts, which were the sounds of his childhood. What he hoped to do was to reupholster them, to grind the sounds into a "fine enough dust."

The singer-songwriter won a Grammy for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance for the song, "Your Body Is A Wonderland," from his debut studio album "Room for Squares." It was released in 2001. The succeeding studio albums were in Billboard 200 chart's two top spots. However, his debut album remained his best-selling album, having sold more than 4.4 million copies as of 2014 in the United States.

A List of John Mayer's Dating History

When Mayer is not preoccupied with selling millions of records, he appears to be hooking up with a new lover. Through the years, he has been linked to some of the most beautiful women in show business. Here is a list of his past romantic partners:

1. Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson divulged that Mayer and she broke up nine times. Every time, Mayer ended their relationship through e-mail.

Mayer famously went below the belt when he referred to Simpson as "sexual napalm" in a Playboy interview in 2010. That was the last straw for her in their back and forth, reported The List.

2. Jennifer Love Hewitt

Jennifer Love Hewitt is often regarded as the woman behind Mayer's biggest hit, "Your Body is a Wonderland." However, the song was reportedly released before they started dating.

According to Hewitt, "My body is far from a wonderland. My body is more like a pawn shop. There's a lot of interesting things put together, and if you look closely you'd probably be excited, but at first glance, not so much," reported Us Weekly.

3. Cameron Diaz

The "New Light" crooner was briefly linked to the "Charlie's Angels" actress. They dated before Diaz found a to-have-and-to-hold person in Benji Madden, reported E! Online.

4. Taylor Swift

Mayer may be on good terms with a number of his former girlfriends. However, you cannot break Taylor Swift's heart and not be an inspiration for her song.

The two musicians dated in 2009. Mayer was 32 and Swift was 19 respectively. Swift allegedly wrote the song "Dear John" about him, which he said in a 2012 Rolling Stone interview that it humiliated him.

5. Katy Perry

In February 2014, Mayer and Katy Perry ended their on again-off again relationship. Their song duet "Who You Love" was released in 2013.

The pair met again in January 2015 and people continued to speculate. Then, in early 2016, Perry officially moved on with Orlando Bloom.

