Chinese residents who have yet to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus may face restrictions and not be allowed entry to many public spaces, including parks and hospitals, as the government ramps up its efforts to inoculate at least 80% of its population.

Dozens of county-level governments in at least eight provinces in China have issued warnings over the past week, cautioning them about the deadline of late July or early August to get vaccinated or be restricted in their everyday life.

Restrictions on Unvaccinated Residents

Dingnan county in Jiangxi province issued a notice this week that said every person was responsible for preventing and curbing the spread of the disease. Authorities noted that vaccination was a crucial part of reducing the threat of the health crisis in the country. The notice also said unvaccinated residents would be banned from going to schools, public transport, and medical facilities starting from July 26.

The warnings come as local governments continue to push for more people to get vaccinated as the Chinese Communist Party revealed its objectives of obtaining herd immunity by December. Shao Yiming, an epidemiologist from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said that the country needs to vaccinate 80% to 85% of its population, which equates to about one billion people to meet the deadline, CNN reported.

Many residents felt a little need to get vaccinated as the country has been able to largely contain the pandemic. Hesitancy among the public was also fueled by several safety scandals involving domestic vaccines across the world. But in recent weeks, China has recorded local outbreaks, including in the northern Anhui and Liaoning regions and the southern Guangdong area.

Read Also: Mike Pence Says China Becomes an "Evil Empire," Urges Biden Administration to be Aggressive

Currently, 40% of China's population has been fully vaccinated, which puts it to similar statistics as the United States, with a rate of 48%.

China has mostly kept its borders closed since the beginning of the pandemic to curb the spread of the virus. Despite being the known as the origin of the infection, China will be hosting the February 2022 Winter Olympics and holding it in Beijing.

Vaccination Program

The warnings come months after Chinese authorities have tried to encourage citizens to get vaccinated using free milk, eggs, and bubble tea. One city also offered a chance to win a free night in a luxury hotel for anyone who has gotten their shots. Students have also been urged by their schools to get inoculated and Didi global Inc., a ride-hailing company, required its drivers to be vaccinated, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The notices are facing widespread criticism on social media platforms, with online users arguing the government initially said that vaccination was voluntary but suddenly turned out as compulsory. Another resident said he just got his second dose of the vaccine and was appalled by the apparent "disappointing and disgusting" policy.

China launched its vaccination program last year amid the surge of COVID-19 infections within the region. As of Tuesday, the country has reported that it has administered more than 1.4 billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, The Hindu reported.



Related Article: Bush on US Troops Withdrawal From Afghanistan: Wrong Move As They Will Be Slaughtered

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.