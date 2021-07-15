Former President George W. Bush denounced the withdrawal from Afghanistan of the United States and NATO troops. He touted the decision as a wrong move and cautioned that the repercussions will be devastating. Bush cautioned that Afghan women and girls would experience inexpressible harm.

The 43rd President initiated the longest war of the United States, the Afghan war, when he sent US troops to Afghanistan after the terrorist attacks in September 11. The comments of Bush are particularly notable as he has regularly been dubious to condemn the decision making of his successors: Barack Obama, Donald Trump, and Joe Biden. His comments come at a time of Taliban advancements in the US. He fears of a broader security breakdown.

Bush's Invasion Order

Bush ordered the sending of the troops to topple the Taliban. To initiate terrorist attacks against the US, he also did such to deny al-Qaeda of a safe haven. Twenty years later, President Joe Biden is ending the war.

Back in 2001, Washington gave Taliban Afghan mujahideen Mullah Omar a final demand of statement of terms: Give al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden and disassemble militant training camps or we will retaliate. Omar denied and therefore, the United States alliance initiated an invasion.

In Bush's own words, he stated, "They're just going to be left behind to be slaughtered by these very brutal people, and it breaks my heart," reported DW.

The remarks of the former president allude to the uncompromising Islamic Taliban that, amid the withdrawan of US and NATO forces, are implementing massive gains throughout the nation. They are slated to conclude by September.

According to the Taliban, it already manages 85% of the nation. This is a figure which the United States contends despite Pentagon officials explicitly indicating concern regarding militant group's swift takeover of territory and its advance toward Kabul. More than what are managed by the Afghan government, more Afghanistan citizens reportedly live in territory controlled by the Taliban, reported VOA.

According to Bush, he thought German Chancellor Angela Merkel thinks in a similar way. He remarked Merkel, who is slated to retire from politics later this 2021 following a decade and six years in power, brought nobility and class to a significant position and made difficult decisions.

Biden's Date of Withdrawal of Afganistan Troops

President Joe Biden made a declaration in April that he would withdraw United States troops from Afghanistan. In the previous week, he remarked that the US military mission would conclude on August 31.

Biden said that speed is safety. He added, amid the withdrawal process, not one US military member has been lost.

He stated, "The United States did what we went to do in Afghanistan -- to get the terrorists who attacked us on 9/11 and to deliver justice to Usama bin Laden. We did not go to Afghanistan to nation-build," reported Fox News.

