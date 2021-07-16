Princes William and Harry have married and established families of their own. While they were both bachelors, William and Harry are dating a variety of women.

It was a pleasant coincidence that the princes were connected to sisters from the same family. Prior to their marriage, Prince William and Prince Harry were related to two sisters.

The princes' previous relationships are sisters from the same family

Before their marriage, Prince William and Prince Harry were related to two sisters. William had a crush on socialite Isabella Anstruther-Gough-Calthorpe while William and Kate took a break from their relationship in the 2000s. "While Kate was girl-next-door pretty, Isabella boasted cover-girl looks, a title, and a stately pile to boot," writes royal biographer Katie Nicholl in her book "William and Harry," Cheatsheet reported.

William is said to have approached Isabella, but she turned him down. Despite this, the Duke of Cambridge finally decided to reconcile with Kate. Meanwhile, Kate is said to have taken him back on the condition that he cut off communication with Isabella.

After a few years, Prince Harry began dating Isabella's half-sister Cressida Bonas. Lady Mary-Gaye Curzon, Isabella's mother, is the mother of both Isabella and Cressida. Prince Harry and Cressida met through Harry's cousin, Princess Eugenie.

Between 2012 and 2014, the two of them were together. They split up, though, when Cressida decided she didn't enjoy the public attention their relationship was receiving. Although Isabella and Cressida did not marry the princes, they were able to create fairy tale endings for others.

Isabella married filmmaker Sam Branson, the son of business magnate Richard Branson, in 2013. Cressida was also married and resumed her romance with college lover Harry Wentworth-Stanley, who is now a property developer, after splitting up with Prince Harry.

Read Also: The Reason Why Prince Charles May Deny Father's Title Duke of Edinburgh to His Brother Edward

Prince William, Prince Harry, and their wives

Prince William and Prince Harry both look to be happy with their spouses. Prince William's wife is the Duchess of Cambridge and they met when they were both students at the University of St. Andrews in the early 2000s.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex is Harry's wife; she was an American actress who starred on the TV program "Suits" before marrying Prince Harry. The Sussex enjoyed a short relationship after meeting on a blind date in 2016. The couple tied the knot in 2018 and have two children together.

At the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue earlier this month, Princes William and Harry stood shoulder to shoulder. While the brothers attempted to present a unified face in honor of their mother's 60th birthday, they did not appear to interact much with one another, Express reported.

In an interview with Oprah, Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, made a series of bombshell accusations against the Royal Family, including that the Duchess had suffered racism and was not supported when she struggled with her mental health.

Prince Harry discussed his relationship with Prince William, saying that "the older brother usually feels they know better," but that he will continue to provide him advice, even if it is disregarded. During the interview, the Duke of Sussex also stated that his connection with his brother is now "space."

Fergie claims Prince Diana would be proud of her sons

Sarah Ferguson told People that Diana would be "obsessed" with her grandchildren, just as she is with hers, in a recent interview. The late Diana, Princess of Wales, would be extremely proud of her sons and their "beautiful marriages," according to the Duchess of York.

The duchess, popularly known as "Fergie," was Diana's best friend since they were teenagers. Fergie spoke to the two women as "best pals" and that they knew each other well.

However, it was reported that the two had a falling out around the time of her death. Fergie, on the other hand, has denied the rumors, stating, "We promised each other we would always be together. There was never any daylight between us."

Fergie and her ex-husband Prince Andrew have two children, Princess Eugenie, 31, and Princess Beatrice, 32. Beatrice was said to have almost had a different name until the Queen rejected it earlier this month.

According to rumors, Fergie had her entire focus on calling her baby Princess Annabel. The monarch, on the other hand, thought the suggested name was "too yuppie." The Queen is said to have then proposed the name Beatrice, and the rest is history, as per Entertainment Daily.

Related Article: Royal Expert: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Enraged by Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles' Control Over Money, Public Image



@YouTube

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.