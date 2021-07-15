According to reports, the Taliban have hoisted their flag over a major border crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan, an act which was seen as Taliban's way to claim authority.

Taliban Advances Across Afghanistan

In a recently published article in BBC News, Taliban fighters have advanced quickly throughout the nation, capturing a number of border crossings from Afghan troops, including those with Iran, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan.

The Taliban, a fundamentalist Islamist group that was ousted from power almost two decades ago by the U.S. invasion, has taken control of a number of important highways as part of its effort to shut off supply lines to major cities.

Meanwhile, social media videos show a white flag flying over the Spin Boldak bridge near Kandahar. Afghan authorities, on the other hand, have disputed that the position has fallen, despite photos on social media showing insurgents talking with Pakistani border guards, according to a published article in Hindustan Times.

Border Post Where Taliban Fighters Raised Their Flag

The border crossing is the second busiest between the two nations, separating the Afghan town of Spin Boldak in Kandahar province on one side and the Pakistani town of Chaman on the other. It connects Kandahar with Pakistan's ports, with 900 trucks passing through each day.

It would offer them substantial customs income from cross-border commerce, as well as direct access to regions in Pakistan where Taliban commanders and militants have been known to be stationed for many years.

Furthermore, Journalists and the general public have been advised not to approach the border from Pakistan's side, and an urgent security meeting is now underway, according to a published article in The Sentinel.

Impact of Controlling the Border

Control of the border crossing between the Pakistani town of Chaman and the Afghan town of Wesh may be the most important goal Taliban fighters have achieved so far, as they were able to establish fast advances throughout the nation since the U.S. troops withdrew.

The Taliban fighters have pulled down the Afghan government flag from atop the 'Friendship Gate,' according to a Pakistani officer. The Afghan government claimed control of the Spin Boldak border district in Kandahar province, while Pakistani officials claimed Taliban's control of the Wesh border posts.

Foreign ministers from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) addressed the subject, which is believed to have significant consequences for regional security, amid the Afghan government's battle to maintain control of its territory.

Taliban Fighters Promised 'Security'

Locals also claim the Taliban are in the Afghan town, despite the Taliban promising residents and merchants "security is assured" in a statement earlier on Wednesday. In fact, one store owner informed a news organization that militants could be spotted in the "bazaar, police HQ, and custom areas," and that combat could be heard nearby.

On Tuesday, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani assured people that "the Taliban's backbone would be shattered" and that the country's lost land will be reclaimed. However, since a 2020 agreement with former U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, his troops have been trying to stop the Taliban's march across the nation, which has accelerated.

Many worry that Afghan security forces would totally collapse under the pressure, with former U.S. President George W. Bush, who was behind the decision to deploy US troops to Afghanistan in 2001, predicting that the repercussions of the U.S. departure would be "unbelievably terrible."

