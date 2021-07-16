Scientists using CRISPR or gene-editing technology have proven successful in human cell experiments, especially in the multiplication of COVID-19 in already infected cells. One of the ways to stop the takeover of SARS-CoV-2 is to find a way to lessen the chance of overcoming cells.

This was announced by the researchers that shows promise for more treatments. COVID-19 is becoming a concern for studies that are looking for a way to stop the duplication or spread of infection.

Australian researchers who did the gene-editing procedure reveal that under controlled lab conditions, they are able to stop the replication of the viral machinery inside an already expose cell. Normally when SARS-CoV-2 takes a hold of the cell, it would be the replication of it CRISPR stopped it, said Nature Communications.

The next step in the study is to see how well the process would do in actual animal trials coming soon.

What is CRISPR?

This process is used by scientists to make changes on the DNA helix that will affect how genes work. It has already been applied to certain diseases like fixing the proteins in genetic coding that will determine the development of cancerous cells, reported Sciencealert.

Used in the study is an enzyme identified as a CRISPR-Cas13b that was able to bind to the RNA of the coronavirus. It was observed to lessen the effect of a particular gene that the virus needs to create copies inside the cell for a hostile hijacking of a cell.

The lead of the study, Sharon Lewin from Australia's Peter Doherty Institute, spoke to France 24 and said the gene-editing tool that will recognize the coronavirus.

According to the researcher, the CRISPR enzyme has detected the virus that will start destroying it.

Particular parts of the coronavirus were chosen to be targeted by the enzyme. These are the stable and constant structures and the one alterable parts, which allowed it neutralizing the virus. CRISPR gene-editing technology has proven successful in human cell experiments using the enzyme.

When used on sample variants going around and infecting many, this method was able to stop making copies of it. Vaccines are already made and getting distributed, but there a few therapies available and mostly partly effective.

According to Lewin, the gene-editing method will not be ready in months, more likely in years instead. She added that CRISPR is another option in dealing with COVID-19, and ways to treat people sick with it.

She added that options are slim and getting the chances of reducing fatal infections is only 30 percent.

One of the best alternatives is an orally given antiviral medicine that should be given to anyone tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 immediately.

Should anyone diagnose with COVID be treated in such a way, then the problem of providing care for patients will not be such as difficult. Using gene editing is the same as getting a pill that will kill COVID-19 that is both good options for everyone.

One of the authors, Mohamed Farah from Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre said that this tool might be used for other deadly viral diseases. He added this is better because it is versatile, flexible for the researchers' objectives.

Gene-editing technology has proven successful in human cell experiments based on the results of the lab, but more tests on actual animals are needed to verify it fully.

