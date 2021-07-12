Local rapper, KTS Dre, dies after being shot 64 times.

According to authorities, a local rapper who had just been freed from Cook County Jail received up to 64 gunshot wounds in a deadly shooting across the street from the jail.

Local Rapper Dies after His Release from Prison

In a recently published article in Daily Mail, a Chicago rapper died after being shot 64 times in the head and other areas of his body in an ambush shooting shortly after being released from prison, according to authorities.

On Saturday, Londre Sylvester, 31, better known by his stage moniker KTS Dre, was one of three individuals shot just outside Cook County Jail in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood. According to the Chicago Tribune, the shooting occurred while Sylvester, wearing a monitoring device on his ankle, was being released from prison.

Two armed individuals allegedly got from a car and began shooting Sylvester, hitting him in the face and chest, according to witnesses. On the 2700 block of West 27th Street, just right across the prison, investigators discovered at least 59 bullet casings.

Other Casualty in the Shooting Incident

In a recently published report in The U.S. Sun, the 60-year-old lady who was with him at the time of the incident allegedly suffered a knee injury. According to authorities, she was listed in excellent condition at Stroger Hospital.

The other victim was a lady, 30, whose side of the face was grazed by a gunshot. The lady was also reported to be in good condition. As of late Sunday, no arrests had been made in relation to the shooting incident, according to MSN News.

Suspects Managed to Escape from the Crime Scene

According to the police report, the suspects hurried back to their getaway vehicles and then fled the crime scene. Chicago cops discovered security cameras in the vicinity and began looking for proof.

The police reports state: "It appears Sylvester was the intended target while (the women) were inadvertently struck."

Chicago Continues to Experience Surge of Violence

The incident occurred during a spike in violent crime in Chicago during the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Between July 2nd and July 4th, at least 108 individuals were shot, including 17 fatalities, according to police statistics.

Eleven children, some as young as five and six years old, were injured in the year's most violent weekend. Two policemen were among those killed in the city's shootings. The carnage was similar to last year's lengthy Fourth of July holiday when 17 people were killed and 70 more were injured.

Chicago's Present Crime Statistics

According to the most recent crime data, there were 78 murders in Chicago's 2.7 million population in June. That's a 20% decrease from the 98 murders it expects to see in June 2020. This year, more than 300 people have been killed in Chicago, but there have been six fewer murders as of July 1 than there were in the same time in 2020.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who stated last week that 99 percent of criticism directed at her was due to her gender or ethnicity, has blamed joblessness, poverty, and out-of-state gun smuggling for the city's continuing violent spiral.

