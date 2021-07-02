A Houston family was attacked by a gunman who shot and killed three members of the household, leaving a 10-year-old girl with a gunshot wound on her arm, who was able to survive by clenching his baby brother close and pretending to be dead.

Later on, the young survivor FactTimed her grandmother to get help after the incident. Family members quickly went to where the girl was and discovered the other victims, 35-year-old Gregory Carhee, 29-year-old Donyavia Lagway, and their 6-year-old daughter Harmony Carhee dead with gunshot wounds on their bodies.

10-Year-Old Girl Played Dead

Relatives quickly rushed the 10-year-old survivor to a nearby hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound on her arm. Doctors later announced she was in stable condition and announced that her one-year-old brother was unharmed. Another brother of the victim, who was eight years old, was away from home and was staying with his uncle. The incident came as their mother just recently found out she was pregnant with her fifth child.

Police said they believed the suspect was a man in his 20s. They revealed he wore a surgical mask when he knocked on the family's front door just after 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The father of the family was the one who went to see who it was and the suspect quickly barged in and snatched the infant Gregory was carrying in his arms, Crime Online reported.

Authorities said the 10-year-old revealed the suspect lined her family up on the couch. He then proceeded to shoot each of them one by one in the head, the girl said. The victim did not reveal how the infant was able to avoid being shot or how she was only shot in the arm and not in the head.

The young girl said that when she called her grandma, she told her a man came into the house and shot dead her entire family, her father, mother, and sister. It was revealed that the survivor had to stayed and waited inside the residence for 15 minutes before her relatives came to rescue her.

Not a Home Invasion

Assistant Police Chief Patricia Cantu said the incident was a very tragic incident and expressed her sympathies to the families. She noted the crime was a very difficult scene for both the authorities and the family. The department sent out requests for anyone who could have information regarding the identity and location of the killer, NBC2 reported.

Another family member named Tamera Denton said the 10-year-old survivor called her grandmother online and showed her the scene inside the house. The elderly then immediately called 911 to report the incident.

While the police department said they did not yet have information regarding the identity of the suspect or his motives, they believe he may have known the victims and did not forcefully break into the home. Cantu said they did not believe the crime was a home invasion because there was no damage to the entrance of the home. She added that they were continuing investigations of the scene to discover any potential evidence, ABC13 reported.



