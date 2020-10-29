Two sisters were charged with first-degree attempted murder on October 27 after they stabbed a security guard to death.

The sisters stabbed the security guard 27 times after he asked the women to wear a mask before entering an establishment and after he told them to use the hand sanitizer provided by the store.

Sisters murdered guard over mask

According to the spokesperson of the Chicago Police Department, 21-year-old Jessica Hill and her sister 18 year old Jayla Hill got into a verbal argument with a security guard at a shoe store in Chicago after they refused to wear a face mask inside the store.

NBC News reported that the incident turned physical when one of the sisters allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the security guard multiple times in the neck, back and arms.

According to the Chicago police, the 32-year-old victim was rushed to the Mount Sinai Hospital. The victim was in a critical condition when he got to the hospital. The sisters were then arrested and treated at a nearby hospital as they had minor injuries. They were then booked at Cook County Jail.

On October 27, a bond hearing was done and Circuit Court of Cook County Judge Mary Marubio charged the women with first-degree attempted murder and ordered them to be held without bond.

The Chicago Tribune reported that the defense lawyer argued that the sisters were acting in self-defense and they have bipolar disorder, something that has not been confirmed by a psychiatrist.

The defense attorney of the sisters added that the pair had not intended to commit a crime nor did they have any criminal record, but the judge stated that the number of stab wounds, which was 27 all in all, was concerning, according to Chicago Sun-Times.

The stabbing incident in Chicago is the latest on a list of mask disputes that turned violent, and more of them are happening around the country.

In September, an 80-year-old man from Buffalo, New York, died a few days after he was hit in the head after he asked a man to wear a face mask at a bar. The assailant shoved him to the ground and hit his head. In May, two men broke a security guard's arm in Los Angeles after they refused to wear a mask inside Target.

According to the Sun-Times, the incidents are terrifying and shows just how difficult it is to order a mask mandate. It is also difficult to create conditions that would protect the community because of random violent outburst.

Coronavirus in America

The coronavirus cases in the country shows no signs of stopping as more cases have been recorded. There are now 9,201,916 recorded cases of COVID-19 in the United States, with 5,968,349 recovered and 234,077 deaths.

The CDC is now expecting more cases as the country enters the winter season. The sudden increase of cases in the last few months was caused by house parties, gatherings, disregard for social distancing and not wearing face masks while in public.

