British commanders took action and Royal Navy ASW helicopters drives way Russian subs that stalked the HMS Queen Elizabeth conducting maneuvers. Since the start of NATO drills in the Black Sea, President Vladimir Putin sent in submarines earlier to show the allied fleet which fuel fears of a possible conflict.

Despite the might of the Black Sea fleet, Soviet submarines are a force to recking with as new types are seeing service in their fleets especially now as the UK ramps up its military presence with the newest aircraft carrier.

Detecting signs of prowling subs had prompted sub-hunting helicopters to thwart their activities. UK officers say they drove them off after the anti-submarine warfare (ASW) operations.

Britain's most powerful warship under surveillance

The HMS Elizabeth, while carrying out drills, sent out two Merlin Mk2 helicopters (ASW) to sweep the surrounding ocean as concern over the presence of aggressor subs arise, reported the Sun UK.

Sonobuoys were released into the water to sonar locate the stalking underwater vessel. These devices will use sonar to detect and find where the target is.

Hunting for the prowling subs comes after the events a few days back, which were ordered by Putin under watch in the Black Sea. The standoff between the HMS Defender in the Black Sea four days before noted the Telegraph was the flashpoint for Russian actions.

Earlier, the Kremlin had ordered military drills in the Mediterranean that highlight new hypersonic missiles, as another weapon in Putin's arsenal to cow the west. Even if the Royal Navy ASW helicopter's drives way Russian subs that will be minor to the end game of Moscow.

Vladimir Putin is not pleased peace is disturbed

When the HMS Queen Elizabeth, and its two types 45 destroyers, two type 23 frigates, with two support ships, set sail for the Cyprus coast; they were followed as well. Events of June 27 have not been confirmed by the UK Ministry of Defense (MoD).

The statement of the MoD remarked that there is no comment about the recent operations, although it was confirmed that all measures are done to protect the new UK aircraft carrier and vessel of the British Carrier Strike Group.

According to Ryan Ramsey, an ex- British submariner and commander of the Perisher training course said that if a submarine is detected then it means that it cannot finish whatever its mission.

These vessels must evade and Merlin ASWs are not easy to deal with. He added that the Royal Navy is good at countering subs with surface ships, subs, and airplanes in a concentrated effort.

Ramsey explained the Perisher, submarine command course, showed the helicopters as aggressors were not easy to deal with. So, are adversary forces in the same situation.

Reports say the Russians have diesel-electric submarines under the Mediterranean Sea, which is close to their naval base in the Tartus port in Syria.

The Royal Navy drew Moscow's ire when he warned that any provocation by British vessels will be sunk if they do unwanted actions.

After the Black Sea incident, the HMS Queen Elizabeth is sighted with her CSG in the Suez Canal, after Russian jets were doing practice bombing runs in the Black Sea which came after threatening to sink the HMS Defender, cited The Star.

Putin added that the HMS Defender could have been sunk, but it won't cause another World War, and the US, NATO knows it cannot win.

The Royal Navy ASW helicopters drives way Russian subs but it is part of tensions playing between the West and Russia.

