Russian military launches secret missile with military jets carrying hypersonic missiles in a test flight. Meanwhile, NATO allies are busy with drills in the Black Sea, after the encounter with HMS Defender.

There's a renewed power projection as the Russians and its allies fill the Black Sea with more military activity, after tension with the UK.

Cold War 2.0 again?

According to the Russian TASS news agency, there's an unannounced rocket launch from Plesetsk cosmodrome in the northwest of the former USSR.

One source allegedly from the Kremlin said the top-secret operation did happen in mid-June. This was to test ICBM, Kedr designed and engineered by Moscow's Institute of Thermal Technology (MITT), which is adapted for mobile missile carriers or fired from launcher tubes.

One carrier on mobile launchers is harder to be targeted and wrecked by counter offensive strike. Silos are more vulnerable by far.

MITT is a component of state space corporation Roscosmos, which has a history of building successful ICBMS like Topol, Topol-M, Yars, and Bulava ICBMs, reported the Sun UK.

New nukes are coming?

This new Kedr system is poised to be a modernized version of the Yars nuke.

TASS: Russia is developing a new strategic missile system "Kedr" https://t.co/56PvvlJxAu pic.twitter.com/nRbdTgNNsT — Russian Exercises (@RUSexercises) March 1, 2021

After the perceived breach of Crimean waters by the Royal Navy, the Kremlin launches a secret missile, with military jets carrying hypersonic missiles. Furthermore, the Black Fleet warned British ships that they will sink if they sail close to Crimean territory, cited the World News.

Activities in the east of the Mediterranean consisted of drills with interceptors and bombers in flying drills for war games. Reports state that the MiG-31K's were loaded with the Dagger hypersonic missile, which is touted by Vladimir Putin as lethal and effective.

North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is worried for the range of 1,250 miles of the Dagger super-fast missile that has no comparison in the west. Part of Putin's power push is deploying Tu-22M3 long-range bombers, just like the US B-52s which can carry nukes too.

Fighting with electronic ghosts to be ready

The exercises done by all flight crews was simulated electronic launches towards a virtual adversary.

These drills are timed, when the Royal Navy deployed the HMS Queen Elizabeth carrier, with its newly assigned battle group. The media in Russia did not miss a chance to propagandize country's military activity recently.

One TV channel remarked that the carrier strike group of the new carriers was sailing in the Mediterranean Sea. Adding the Russian drill is also meant to check on the Royal Navy's activity.

Included in the Black Sea fleet is the cruiser Moskva, guided-missile frigates Admiral Essen and Admiral Makarov, with two non-nuclear subs Stary Oskol and Rostov-on-Don. All carry anti-ship missiles and are heaviest armed naval vessels in the world.

Moscow issued a statement saying the Russian warships are drilling to defend against air assault, and for ship to air defense against adversaries.

Putin gets serious, NATO is not pushing him around

All these sea drills were ordered by the Kremlin leader, other missile systems were on alert that included the Zircon missiles, and the S-400 air defense batteries as a precaution.

US ships will be doing wargames with 30 nations. Sea Breeze 2021 will be done in the Black Sea and south of Ukraine for the venue.

Russians will monitor the US and NATO drills for two weeks, with NATO'S 5,000 personnel, 30 vessels, with 40 warplanes practicing together. The Sea Breeze drill is considered a threat to the Russian Federation, won't stop the exercises.

