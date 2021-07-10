Incoming Amazon Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy appealed employees to always stay prepared in a memo sent on Tuesday evening after Jeff Bezos' announcement that he would be stepping down as CEO of the multinational technology company. New York Times columnist Kara Swisher gained access of the memo. She then posted it on Twitter.

The longtime executive also sent a letter of gratitudeto his team at Amazon Web Services. It is the multibillion-dollar cloud market leader he helped build and conceive for 18 years. According to Jassy, they are a special group. "Smart, wildly inventive, missionary, customer-obsessed, insurgent and action-oriented, hard working with high ownership, and trying to build a business that outlasts all of us," reported Entrepreneur.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is preparing to leave the planet in the coming weeks in a rocket built by his spaceship company. He is bequeating the reins of his e-commerce business to the United States' second-largest employer -- to Andy Jassy, 53, his loyal lieutenant of 24 years.

Jassy is the former head of Amazon Web Services. He began his first day as Amazon's CEO on Monday, reported NBC News.

In his memo, Bezos declared that he is excited for this Q3 regarding his transition to Executive Chair of the Amazon Board. Jassy will become CEO. He intends to focus his attention and energies on new products and early initiatives in his new role, reported Amazon.

Jassy's First Memo

According to Jassy, "I'm excited for Jeff and look forward to watching his next chapter unfold... It's hard to overstate how much I've learned from Jeff over the past 24 years." He cited "criticality of hiring and developing great people" and "how to obsess over customers" among the things he had gleaned from Bezos, reported NDTV.

In 1997, Jassy joined Amazon. Since 2003, he he has built Amazon's cloud business into an essential source of profit for the entire Amazon company.

For his successor, Jassy chose Adam Selipsky, a long-running former AWS executive who was most recently CEO of Salesforce-owned Tableau.

on July 5, 1994, Bezos founded what was formerly an online bookstore from his home in a Seattle suburb. The business has been bolstered into one of the most dominant companies in the world, alongside the tech monolith Apple and the oil giant Saudi Aramco, with a valuation of an estimated $1.8 trillion.

Bezos, in his memo, remarked that Andy is popular inside the company and has been at Amazon almost as long he had. He added that he will be an outstanding leader and he has his full support.

Jassy added in his first memo, there is nothing changing in the short-term as it relates to AWS. He added they will be stuck with him till Q3 and even following that, he will always be passionate and associated with AWS.

