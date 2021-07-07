The Russians are developing a unit of Gung-Ho para dogs as part of the Russian forces. This unit will be used for many operations that will benefit from Putin's canine warriors, and K-9 have wide military use.

Images show how the dog troopers are trained to jump from a high altitude, and man's best friend serves as soldiers in the most recent military drill.

There are footage of these para dogs dropping from planes and flying in mid-air, with their selected handler. After touching the ground, the dog and paratrooper give the no problem signal!

All exercises are geared to try out the new parachute, specially designed for getting war dogs to the combat zone intact. Then deploy the military animals where they are needed.

Dog warriors

Included in the video are the last of the eight trials for the new harness for dog troopers, all the equipment was checked by Russian leader Vladimir Putin, reported the Mirror UK.

Several tests were done to see how well the service animals can handle getting para-dropped at 13,000 feet. According to the results, the canines can do the sky jump as noted by the Russian defense ministry's TV channel Zvezda, noted Daily Mail.

The report stated that when the test dogs were all okay after getting para-dropped, and eager to get commands from their handlers.

Military operations have need 'canine security forces' are often used for most armed and rescue operations, said the Russian army.

Preparing the dogs

According to the assigned test parachutist Andrey Toporkov, all the dogs were trained and prepped. He added that about eight test jumps have been done so far. Gung-ho Russian para dogs Jump from 13,000-feet are testing the limits.

One of the first steps is to prepare the dogs inside the plane. He remarked that the animals can take flying while taking time to watch the clouds from inside the plane.

Their handler said that once the hatch is opened, they will feel the rushing wind, hear the loud noise, and they are ready for the jump. Finally, the time when the pair are to jump into thin air, the dog is ready for the drop.

Russian military technology designed a special harness, which is seen in the video. It is manufactured by the Ivanovo parachute factory, which allows a specialist to jump with the handler and dog.

One reason for the way the harness is made, not all dogs are comfortable with any trooper when jumping out, said Toporkov.

Getting acquainted with the partner dog for the jump in advance means familiarizing with the owner's approval so that a bond of trust is achieved. Dogs can feel fear, the human needs to be confident to succeed.

The harness is specially made by Technodinamika, which is part of the Rostec State Corporation. Putin himself went to the Ivanovo factory a year ago to check out the harness. These gung-ho Russian para dogs Jump from 13,000-feet safely with it.

All harnesses are to allow fast deployment from planes for the military canines, so they can areas where landing will be difficult. Also designed for back protection, and carries up to 45 kilograms, said designer Alexey Kozin.

According to The Zvezda report, initial tests show that dogs try to touch the ground, as if the ground was at its feet, cited the Irish Sun. Before the jumps, dogs were thought to be far-sighted.

