In Maries County, the deputies are on the hunt for an individual who committed terrible animal abuse. The suspect did the gross act of skinning two helpless puppies alive. This crime of animal abuse happened at Belle in Missouri, just a week ago. A $5K bounty will be given to anyone who can point to the whereabouts of the suspect.

It was reported by Cory White that his daughter found out what happened to the dog. At 11:30 a.m. the pup was still alive and they brought to the vet. However, they were left with no choice but to put the dog down. According to the Maries County Sheriff Chris Heitman, the animal was put to sleep, reported Meaww.

Heitmann added that the cruel beast used a knife with precision. The monster took his time in skinning helpless puppies.

Another puppy was also subjected to such cruelty which was discovered not far from the house of White. The sheriff mentioned that these two acts were separate and the incident located at Paydown in Missouri, close to Route 42 near block 33,000.

On Facebook, a request for information was forwarded, mentioning that the parts of the hides of the two puppies were sliced off. One of the suffering pups had to be put to sleep by the veterinarias. The sheriff's office is looking at clues in the areas where the atrocities were committed. They are requesting for leads and hints to help solve the case and stop these incidences of cruelty to animals, especially poor helpless puppies.

In the Facebook post, it said that the loathsome individual must be held accountable for such acts. Still, there is no clue if both the acts of animal cruelty are connected or not. The possible link of both incidents are still under investigation.

Another terrible incidenthappened with the skinning which may seem linked. A report of a third dog getting stabbed was alarming. These multiple animal attacks have raised an alarm to catch the perp sooner to avoid more animal cruelty.

This prompted the office of the sheriff to post a hefty reward of $5K offered by the Guardians of Rescue to catch all those responsible for the atrocities. Attacks on the helpless dogs were horrendous and terrible. Hence, it should be stopped by apprehension.

An update on the spate of animal cruelty is still looked into. Outside Belle, the same modus happened with three skinned dogs on the same date on August 27. With enough leads, the man resposible for skinning the two puppies alive will be caught and charged for his actions.

