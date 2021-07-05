On Sunday, a U-Haul truck carrying fireworks exploded in Ohio, injuring four people in a spectacular chain reaction.

Fireworks Incident

In a recently published article in Toledo Blade, explosions during a neighborhood Fourth of July celebration blew up a rented vehicle and wounded four individuals, causing a brief panic on an East Toledo street Sunday night.

Steven Thomas Dukeman, 22, David Zuniga, 19, Dave Galdieux, 55, and one other individual were among the people who got injured, according to a published article in New York Post. Meanwhile, no charges have been filed in the incident.

Toledo Fire Department rep Pvt. Sterling Rahe told WTVG "What we do know is there was a storage area outside the truck and inside the truck that had fireworks that ignited, causing a very large explosion on the ground that continued shooting for five to 10 minutes."

Investigations Continue To Know the Cause of Explosion

When Toledo Fire and Rescue arrived at the scene, they put out the fire and dismantled the unexploded pyrotechnics on the roadway. The reason for the fireworks' detonation is still unknown to investigators. The inquiry is being handled by TFRD arson experts.

However, they claimed it resembled a dynamite stick with gun powder inside. Two youths were seen running up to the vehicle and throwing two pyrotechnics into it, one witness said, although authorities have not verified this, according to a published report in Daily Mail.

It caused an explosion inside the vehicle, as well as the fireworks on the curb, to go off prematurely. People can be heard screaming and fleeing for their lives in a terrifying video shot by a bystander as the fireworks go off randomly and in various directions.

Toledo Fire and Rescue Chief Released a Statement

Toledo Fire and Rescue Chief Brian Byrd said that they were very lucky that there were no serious injuries and fatalities. Furthermore, police have not yet charged anyone but they are investigating.

He also added that what they know was there was a storage space outside the vehicle and inside the truck with pyrotechnics that lit, resulting in a massive explosion on the ground that lasted 5 to 10 minutes.

Private Sterling Rahe also explained: "This is something that we talked about before the holiday the dangers of using fireworks because when they go bad they can go bad quickly," according to a published article in Granthshala News.

Other Important Information About the Incident

On Sunday, the event occurred in Toledo, Ohio. Witnesses told a local source that they were all having a street party with their own legally bought fireworks lined up on the street and in the U-Haul when they observed the youngster rush up to the rear of a vehicle and throw his "homemade" explosive inside.

The explosion occurred about 10:30 p.m. in East Toledo, according to reports, after a group of teenagers was spotted throwing several "homemade" incendiaries into the vehicle.

