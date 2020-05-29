Rioters busted into CNN's headquarters located in Atlanta Georgia on Friday night where they smashed windows, hurled objects at local law enforcement, and lit police cars into flames, as reported by Dailywire.

Unprecedented disaster

The ongoing riots escalated into a frenzy in a matter of a few hours. They showed the violent protesters forcing police inside the building and throwing one large firework artillery which eventually exploded near local authorities.

CNN correspondent Nick Valencia reported the incident from a lobby inside a CNN Center in Atlanta. Most CNN reporters are now safely out of harm's reach in Washington and New York. The rioters attacked the Atlanta Center with a siege of rocks, smoke grenades, and BB rounds.

The protests calling for the justice of George Floyd's death have spread and escalated in different parts of the country. Several cities near Minneapolis have been placed under curfew to try to curb the surge of violence.

Riot police also arrested one CNN reporter along with his crew after they explained that they were only at the scene to cover the events and were willing to cooperate with local law enforcement.

According to DISRN, a SWAT team protected CNN employees as the rioters violently tried to occupy the building and used smoke bombs aimed at local officials.

Related Article: Trump Calls George Floyd Protesters as "Thugs," Saying That Looting Will Lead to Shooting

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.