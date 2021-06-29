Following a pandemic-induced hiatus in 2020, July 4th celebrations in several states in the United States will finally resume this year. At the forefront of such celebrations will be the awe-inspiring display of fireworks.

July 4th is regularly accompanied by outdoor barbecues, fireworks shows, water sports, and picnics -- activities that were halted during the pandemic. Several organizers of Independence Day celebrations have organized in-person events, reported The Seattle Times.

July 4th Events

With July 4th falling on a Sunday, a number of organizations are looking forward to organizing events and celebrations for the Friday and Saturday prior to Independence Day celebrations, reported 44 News. Here is a growing list of events and celebrations being held around the 4th of July holiday this 2021:

1. The 4th on the Field Remix

Location: 400 Ballpark Dr., West Sacramento

Date: July 4

Time: 7 PM

Unlike in previous years, Sutter Health Park will host a concert this Independence Day. It will feature family-friendly music from the Sacramento Philharmonic and Opera. Guests will also have access to Sacramento's craft brews and a midsummer-inspired menu. The performance will commence at 8 P.M. while the fireworks show will start at 9 P.M., reported The Sacramento Bee.

2. Town of Pike Road Summerfest

What: Family-friendly activities, music, food, fireworks

When: July 1, 6 P.M.-9:30 P.M. with fireworks at dark

Where: Rolling Hills Park, Cottonwood Golf Club, 7160 Byron Nelson Blvd, Montgomery.

3. Arvada

The July 4th fireworks display in Arvada will take place at Stenger Sports Complex. Gates will open to vehicles at 7 :00 P.M. and the fireworks show will begin at about 9:00 P.M., according to the city. W. 58th Avenue will be closed to traffic at 8:00 P.M., while parking will be free. However, it will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Read Also: New Yorkers Celebrate With Firework Displays After Lifting of COVID-19 Restrictions, Honors Essential Workers

Personal fireworks are prohibited. No drones, RVs, charcoal grills, alcohol, or pets will be allowed. Propane grills are allowed.

4. Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks Show

New York City is still in the early stages of reopening. However, the Macy's Fourth of July fireworks show will still go on. For the 44th consecutive year, the iconic department store Macy's will be wishing the United States a happy birthday with the country's largest fireworks display over several nights.

The fireworks will be transpiring throughout the city between June 29th and July 1st. The grand finale will be on July 4th at the Empire State Building.

5. 2021 Kingsburg Fireworks Show

Time: 5:00 P.M. - 9:30 P.M.

Address: Kingsburg High School

Contact: Kingsburg Chamber of Commerce: 559-897-1111

Admission: Free

The fireworks display will begin shortly following 9:00 P.M. However, due to construction being held, there will be no seating available within the stadium bowl. People are invited to bring their chairs and blankets and set up on the grass practice fields, south of the stadium, which is next to the main parking lot (along Sierra St.).

People are encouraged to bring food. They will also have the liberty to choose from numerous food vendors who will set up food stalls in the parking lot.

Related Article: Celebrating America: Memorable Moments from the Inauguration of 46th US President Joe Biden

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.