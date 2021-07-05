Leaked laptop emails reveal Hunter Biden stated he had to provide half of his income to Joe and pay thousands of dollars for renovations at his father's house. The accusations were discovered on Hunter's laptop, which he reportedly abandoned at a Delaware computer shop and whose contents were leaked last year.

Hunter Biden paid thousands of dollars for repairs of Joe Biden's now-house when he was vice president in 2010, according to emails recovered on the laptop. The president's son was expected to settle bills from multiple Delaware contractors for repairs at his father's lakefront home, according to emails from Hunter's business partner, Eric Schwerin, dated June 2010.

The New York Post reports the allegations on having to pay for Joe Biden came between Hunter and his daughter, Naomi, in text messages. However, the news outlet said there was no direct evidence of the wealth transfer found on the laptop.

The expenses that month included $2,600 for a "stone retaining wall" at the president's Wilmington estate, $1,475 for work on the "rear wall and columns" of the home, and $1,239 for repairs to the president's late mother's cottage's air conditioning. "About $2,000 more in "my" account above what is utilized for monthly expenses," he adds, as per The NY Post.

It's unclear why Schwerin used the word "my" in his emails in parentheses. Schwerin wrote to Hunter again a few days later, saying that one of the contractors was "hassling me so I am paying a couple of the smaller things since I haven't heard from your Dad. Know he's busy -- so it's OK."

Hunter was investigated by the FBI in December after the NY Post published documents from a laptop he had sent in for repair. They exposed information on his business dealings in Ukraine and China, as well as a now-famous photo of him using a smoking crack.

The first son was working for a Ukrainian oil and gas firm at the time, according to the emails, and was urged to use his influence with his father, who was the vice president at the time. According to one email, Hunter organized a meeting between Joe Biden and Burisma CEO Vadym Pozharskyi on at least one occasion.

According to emails, Hunter was responsible for his father's $190-per-month AT&T phone bill as well as maintenance to his lakefront house in Wilmington, Delaware. Hunter was the interim CEO of Paradigm Global Advisors at the time, and he also formed Rosemont Seneca Partners, an investment business. In 2014, he joined the board of directors of the Ukrainian gas firm Burisma Holdings.

Joe Biden has consistently stated that when he was vice president, he neither established nor benefitted from Hunter's foreign business connections. In 2010, Hunter and Eric Schwerin, his Rosemont Seneca business partner, exchanged emails about how much money they needed to pay Joe's bills.

Joe was referred to as "the big guy" and detailed in an email from a Ukrainian executive at Burisma who claimed to have obtained access to him through Hunter before he left office. It caused major concerns since the president was also being investigated by a Ukrainian prosecutor, who was forced to resign when Joe used $1 billion in American aid money to remove him, as per Daily Mail.

Hunter Biden proposed unionizing prostitutes

Besides the revelation of paying for Joe Biden, Hunter was also revealed to be planning to unionize prostitutes, according to texts found on his laptop. Hunter Biden was discovered spending thousands of dollars per session with prostitutes based on texts from 2018 and 2019, The Washington Examiner reported.

However, because prostitutes don't always have the protection of an establishment, Biden suggested on March 2, 2019, in a chat with a Chateau Marmont staffer, that they need to do more. This new union would demand verification that a person isn't a sex trafficker and that all interactions are voluntary. Pimps who join would be evaluated in the same way that NGOs are, said Hunter Biden.

The first son's alleged messages indicate a very planned system in which he accesses a website, agrees to specific criteria, and pays electronically in a variety of different transactions with pimps and prostitutes. Because this was his subject in the tape recording concerning strippers, Biden's unionizing plan seemed to be aimed more at improving working conditions for prostitutes.

The International Union of Sex Workers is one such organization that exists in the United Kingdom. It was founded in 2002 as an offshoot of a general workers union, and it works to get sex work recognized as a valid kind of employment.

