President Joe Biden spoke with his son's rich business associates about a "flipping gigantic" business transaction, based on the fresh information obtained from Hunter Biden's infamous laptop.

In 2014, the then-vice president entertained Hunter Biden's business partners in the vice president's office at the Naval Observatory in Washington, DC. The meeting was attended by Mexican billionaires Carlos Slim and Miguel Alemán Velasco. Hunter Biden and his then-business partner Jeff Cooper were reportedly flown to Mexico City on Air Force 2 by Joe Biden in 2016. They discussed a "flipping gigantic" business arrangement with Aleman's son.

Evidence revealed Joe Biden met Hunter's billionaire business partners

According to the NY Post, Joe Biden claims he did not know about Hunter's lucrative agreements in countries where he had clout as vice president. However, evidence of Joe's participation abounds on Hunter's abandoned laptop.

Joe Biden hosted breakfast meetings for Hunter's foreign associates at his vice presidential house and in his White House office, as per the information from the laptop. He flew his son to places where Hunter was doing business, and on at least one occasion, he brought along one of Hunter's business associates.

Hunter and his wife Kathleen had been at Velasco's son Miguel Aleman Magnani's Acapulco house in March, and he is the founder of budget airline Interjet. Along with Hunter, Jeff Cooper, a longtime Biden family benefactor who managed Illinois-based SimmonsCooper, one of the country's major asbestos lawsuit companies, makes an appearance.

The photos were taken in the living room of the Vice President's residence and featured distinctive paintings by Vermont artist Wolf Kahn on loan from Addison/Ripley Fine Art in Georgetown, which was painted at the time in a daffodil yellow chosen by Jill Biden. These artworks are visible on the wall behind the men. Two floral chairs and a pink-toned silk rug in the photos match the décor of the living room at the time. In the background of one photo, a piano and family photographs can be seen in front of a bay window.

Hunter Biden's laptop

Former Steve Bannon podcast co-host Jack Maxey provided DailyMail.com with a copy of Hunter's laptop hard drive. In September of last year, John Paul Mac Isaac, the owner of the computer business where Hunter left his laptop, sent a copy of its hard drive to Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

Giuliani allegedly released documents and images from the drive to the New York Post, as well as giving Trump's former adviser Steve Bannon and his podcast co-host Jack Maxey a full copy of the drive.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Hunter Biden may have paid a Russian prostitute $25,000 from an account tied to his father, according to text messages found on his laptop. On April 16, 2015, it was reported that the president met with his son's Ukrainian, Russian, and Kazakhstani business partners in a private dining area at the luxurious Cafe Milano.

Per The Sun, Hunter apparently used a racial slur about dating an Asian lady in a text message conversation with his cousin Caroline Biden in 2019. Hunter is alleged to have left three Apple laptops at The Mac Shop in April 2019 but never picked them up or paid the $85 charge for data recovery.

