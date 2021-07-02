PDonald Trump Jr. likened the allegations leveled against Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg to Russian President Vladimir Putin's treatment of political opponents.

Weisselberg faces 15 charges, including grand larceny, conspiracy, and manipulating company documents, as part of a 15-year tax scheme to reward Weisselberg and other Trump Organization executives in an 'off the books' way, according to prosecutors. The business was charged with ten counts.

In August 2020, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned with the chemical weapon Novichok, according to Donald Trump, Jr. Navalny, a vocal opponent of Putin, is now serving a three-and-a-half-year term in Russia. Navalny was sentenced to a prison colony, but he went on a hunger strike to seek better medical care for his leg and back discomfort. He was moved to a separate prison hospital. Following his recuperation, he was returned to the original detention facility.

Eric, Donald Trump Jr. lashes out at Organization's charges

On Thursday, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., appeared on television to address the allegations leveled against the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg. The ex-President Donald Trump's sons, who are also executives in the Trump family company, made statements that raised a lot of eyebrows.

The charges against the firm and its CFO for an alleged tax fraud scheme were portrayed by the Trump heirs as politically motivated and that they were aimed at thwarting their father from running for president again in 2024, as per HuffPost. According to the indictment, the scheme was designed to "compensate Weisselberg and other Trump Organization executives in a manner that was off the books," meaning they received substantial portions of their income through indirect and disguised means to substantially understate their compensation and pay less tax.

On Newsmax, Eric Trump stated that he was unconcerned about being accused since his family has "always led incredibly clean lives." He then attempted to deflect attention away from the allegations by attacking President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden.

Later, on Fox News, Eric Trump blasted the district attorney's office for focusing on $3.5 million to bring down a political opponent when a crime is rampant and people are fleeing "dirty" and "disgusting" New York City "in historic numbers."

Per The Independent, when Newsmax's Eric Bolling asked Eric Trump if he was concerned about an indictment being brought against him or other members of his family, he said, "You know what? I'm not, Eric, because guess what, we've always lived amazingly clean lives."

Meanwhile, Donald Trump Jr., accused prosecutors of planning to announce the accusations days before the fourth of July weekend and of attempting to "destroy a man's life and reputation." The $1.7 million figure was also claimed by Trump's eldest son as income.

Prosecutors claim charges against Trump Organization is non-political

According to Donald Trump Jr., New York authorities are turning the United States into a "banana republic" by indicting the Trump Organization and its CFO on $1.7 million tax fraud charges. Prosecutor Carey Dunne characterized a "sweeping and ambitious" 15-year scheme, "orchestrated by the most senior executives," including Weisselberg.

At this point in the investigation, which is being led by District Attorney Cyrus Vance and New York Attorney General Letitia James, Trump has not been charged. Democrats and Dunne both said that politics had no bearing on the decision to press charges.

The Trump Organization and Weisselberg both filed not guilty pleas, with the financial mogul walking out of the building unhindered. He was not required to post bail and was freed.

Weisselberg, accompanied by his lawyer Mary Mulligan, surrendered to the district attorney's office at around 6.20 a.m. on Thursday. Following the announcement, the Trump Organization released a statement hailing the financier as "loving and devoted" before criticizing the DA. Weisselberg worked in accounting throughout the tenure of Trump's father Fred in the 1970s until he died in 1999, The Sun reported.

