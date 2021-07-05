The Vatican said Pope Francis "reacted well" to scheduled intestinal surgery in a Rome hospital on Sunday evening.

Spokesman of Pope Francis Released a Written Statement

In a recently published article in Associated Press, Matteo Bruni, spokesperson for the Holy See, said late Sunday that the 84-year-old Pope Francis was given general anesthesia for the operation, which was required due to a constriction of the large intestine.

The written statement, which arrived just before midnight, was noteworthy for its lack of medical information. Bruni did not specify how long the operation lasted or how long the pope was unconscious.

Pope Francis' stay in Rome's Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, a Catholic hospital, was unclear at the time; but he was anticipated to rest for a few days in a special 10th-floor apartment suite designated for Popes, according to a published article in POLITICO.

Health Condition of Pope Francis

Stenosis is a narrowing or constriction of the arteries. From the end of the descending colon to the rectum, the sigmoid section of the large intestine is located. The sigmoid segment is a frequent site for diverticular stenosis, according to gastroenterologists.

According to gastroenterologists, when diverticula become inflamed, which is a frequent disease, particularly among the elderly, a portion of the intestine may narrow and surgery may be needed, NBC News reports.

This kind of surgery may be done under general anesthesia, with or without a laparoscopic procedure. A resection of the afflicted portion of the intestine is sometimes required. Pope Francis is also in excellent health, but he did have a portion of one lung removed as a child.

Pope Francis Asks Prayers Before His Surgery

Pope Francis made no mention of his upcoming operation but left for the hospital soon after his window appearance. Pope Francis urged the audience to remember to pray for him at the conclusion of his public remarks from an Apostolic Palace window.

Pope Francis used the same Sunday appearance to ask for extra prayers for himself, which may have been linked to the scheduled operation. He specifically requested that people pray for him.

The Holy See Had Very Busy Appointments Before His Surgery

Last week, the Pope had a very busy schedule, including performing a Mass on Tuesday to commemorate the Catholic feast day of Saints Peter and Paul, as well as presiding over a special prayer session for Lebanon later in the week, according to ABC News.

On June 28, he also held a lengthy private meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the Vatican. Francis seemed to be in high spirits during all of his engagements.

Doctors Who Performed the Surgery

Dr. Sergio Alfieri, the head of Gemelli's digestive surgery department, was the primary surgeon. The official papal physician, whom Francis appointed earlier this year, was among those present in the operating room.

A four-person surgical team and a four-person anesthesiologist team were present, according to the spokesperson. He further said that the Holy Father responded well to the operation, which was carried out under general anesthesia.

