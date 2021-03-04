For the first time since the start of the pandemic, Pope Francis will be flying his first international trip in a while on Friday for his first papal visit to Iraq.

Pope Francis Visits Iraq

According to BBC News, the four-day trip aims to reassure the dwindling Christian community in Iraq and foster inter-religious dialogue. The Pope will also meet the country's most revered Shia Muslim cleric, say a prayer in Mosul and celebrate Mass at a stadium.

Despite the latest spike in coronavirus infections in Iraq and concerns regarding his security, the Pope has insisted on traveling to the country. Also, hours after a rocket attack on a base hosting US troops on Wednesday, the Pope shared that Iraqi Christians could not be let down for a second time.

What the head of the Roman Catholic Church meant is it will be the second time because of the canceled plans for a trip of Pope John Paul II at end of 1999 after talks with the government of then-President Saddam Hussein broke down. Two decades since then, despite being one of the world's Christian communities has seen its numbers dropped from 1.4 million to around 250,000.

Moreover, many Christians have fled abroad in order to escape the religiously motivated violence that has plagued the country since the United States invasion in 2003 that resulted to the ousting of Saddam. In 2014, tens of thousands were also displaced when the Islamic State militants overran northern Iraq which destroyed their historic churches, giving them the choice to pay tax, seizing their property, convert, leave or face death, Vatican News reported.

What Pope Francis hopes to achieve?

Based on the report of Mark Lowen, who is traveling with the Pope, the head of the Roman Catholic Church aims to call for peace in meetings with political and other religious leaders. He also aims to embolden persecuted Christians.

In addition, Pope Francis also addressed the people of Iraq in a video message on the eve of his trip by sharing that he was coming as a pilgrim, as a penitent pilgrim, to implore from the Lord forgiveness and reconciliation after numerous years of terrorism and war, to beg from God the consolation of hearts and the healing of wounds, The New York Times reported.

Read also: Pentagon Expresses Concern Over North Korea's Reported Nuclear Reprocessing

The Pope also added that he is coming among them also as a pilgrim of peace who weeks fraternity prompted by the desire to pray together and walk together along with brother and sisters from other religious traditions. In pursuit of the steps of Father Abraham, who joins in one family, Jews, Muslims, and Christians.

The head of the Roman Catholic Church also stated to Iraqi Christians that he wants to bring them the affectionate caress of the whole Church, which is close to them and to the war-torn Middle East. Pope Francis also encouraged them to keep moving forward.

On the other hand, due to the sudden rise of coronavirus infections, Pope Francis, who is currently 84 years of age will have limited public appearances to avoid any possible exposure of infection as there is still a threat that the trip could expose thousands. The Pope is set to arrive on Friday afternoon in Baghdad.

Related article: Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine Receives Backlash from Church

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.